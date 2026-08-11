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Five Observations from Day 10 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 11, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Best D-Line of the Taylor Era?

Dexter Lawrence II goes through drills under the watchful eye of team president Mike Brown. Today I asked Zac Taylor if this is the best D-line he's ever coached.

"Yeah, as a head coach here," he said. "Obviously, we have high-end talent, but I think top to bottom overall, the depth is something that you're really excited about."

2. Practice Moved Inside

The team practiced for roughly 30 minutes outside before dark clouds forced a trip to the indoor practice facility.

Zac Taylor showed his knowledge of "Caddyshack" while discussing the timing.

"I felt like we had another 30 minutes left outside, but I was told we needed to get inside immediately," he said. "I just kept telling them, 'I don't think the heavy stuff is going to come for a while.'"

3. Burrow and Higgins Red Zone Work

4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Working 9 to 5.

In July, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano explained why he ranks Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as the best WR duo in the NFL. "Honestly, it's simple — Tee Higgins," Manzano said. "I think Tee Higgins could be a number one wideout on most teams in the NFL.

4. Tahj Time

Tahj Brooks caught a TD pass from Joe Flacco and says his receiving skills are much-improved from his rookie year.

"That's something I've been working on since day one of the offseason and it's going to show this year," Brooks said. "Making guys miss in space, being explosive after the catch, and learning all of my routes. It's a focal point to take another step in this offense."

5. Money Mac

Evan McPherson made a career-high 89% of his FG tries last year and hasn't missed one at camp.

He credits long-snapper Will Wagner and holder Ryan Rehkow.

"I haven't thought about a snap or a hold in like a year now," McPherson said. "It makes my job a lot easier just having to focus on the kick knowing that the ball is going to be where it's supposed to be at the right time.

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 11 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 10 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields and the Indoor Facility, Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

DE Myles Murphy during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

QB Joe Burrow during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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The Bengals line up for a snap during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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The Bengals line up for a snap during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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K Evan McPherson during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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DT Landon Robinson during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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The Bengals defense during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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The Bengals defense during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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WR Mitch Tinsley during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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WR Mitch Tinsley during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day 10 of Training Camp at the Kettering Health practice Fields, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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RB Tahj Brooks during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

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WR Charlie Jones during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Day 10 of Training Camp at the indoor facility, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
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