Training Camp Report | How Dohnte Meyers Got Here and The Rookie Invasion

Notes and quotes from Thursday at training camp.

Player of the Day

WR Dohnte Meyers

If there's one thing this camp is doing, it's showing just how impressive of an offseason the Bengals' scouts had.

They were big in landing the influential free agents that have re-shaped the defense, as well as evaluating the top two draft picks that have been among the summer's best players in edge Cashius Howell and cornerback Tacario Davis.

And, their reach also went across the border because the most consistent rookie skill player has been the CFL's Meyers. On Thursday, he did what he's done seemingly since he got here. Didn't drop a ball. In a morning the offense had a few of those, that stood out.

(And that includes the all-important punts Ryan Rehow has been hanging.)

But he's not sudden news.

"You could tell pretty early on he was going to be reliable," says backup quarterback Joe Flacco.

Even before practice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered, "I think we noticed him in the spring, certainly. He's had a lot of production in his lifetime. It's just finding ways for him to try to make a play, and he's shown up. We're not going out of our way to showcase him. He's just finding ways to show up and make some plays, whether it's as a receiver or returner."

Bengals scouting executive Andrew Johnson, who works the east and slivers of the Midwest, couldn't catch Meyers' big day on Thursday because he was working camps at the University of Cincinnati and Miami University. Johnson, the guy responsible for bringing in Meyers as the scout who monitors other pro leagues in a role he's had since he joined the Bengals 11 seasons ago, certainly hasn't been surprised watching tape.

"He just makes plays. He doesn't say much. He just goes about his business," Johnson says.

When the CFL scouts visit practice late in camp, which helps expand his contacts in the league, Johnson coordinates their experience. He also runs the Bengals' annual CFL tryout that usually happens in December or January, where they plucked former practice-squadder Winston Rose a few years ago.

Meyers, Saskatchewan's 1,000-yard Grey Cup receiver, was one of three candidates this January and emerged from Paycor Stadium with his first NFL contract.

"Dohnte came highly recommended from some people in the CFL that I know and trust well," Johnson says. "We've seen everything that they told me about him as a worker, as a person. All the kid has done since the offseason program in April is just show up and work. He's been a tremendous addition to our team."

The 5-11, 186-pound Meyers fits the mold for what the Bengals are seeking from the other leagues. They're looking for younger players who haven't really had a shot in the NFL and haven't bounced to and fro between the pros. Meyers, who turned 26 last month, had only been as far as a rookie minicamp tryout for his hometown Falcons in Atlanta before he went north. So they see him as a developing, ascending player.

That's certainly how he sees himself.

"A late bloomer," says Meyers, who went Division II (Delta State) after a stint at Presbyterian.

He says the biggest adjustment from the CFL's bigger field has been the speed of the game that opens up one-on-one opportunities. Working with Flacco Thursday, Meyers won several matchups, including a resourceful one in the middle against last year's practice squad cornerback Bralyn Lux, a guy also having a camp the coaches are noticing.

"I rolled out to my right, and he got the guy running and turned him around and I hit him on the move," Flacco said. "Another one over the middle, he ran a little through route in man coverage. He beat the guy across his face. He's been doing really well. He has the physical traits. He's got a good head on him to know how to get open and win at the line of scrimmage.

"Mentally, I think he's been pretty confident. I say that because he's always been able to go in there and show up. I think having that experience definitely helps. Anytime you can get more reps and get some confidence in yourself, then you can show up in environments like this and have early success, which is huge."

Meyers used that head to take advantage of his receiver coach's relationship with T.J. Houshmandzadeh, a 500-catch receiver for the Bengals. Houshmandzadeh last caught a ball in stripes nearly 20 years ago, but Meyers knew he'd have a sense for the building culture and phoned him up for advice.

"I would say he's very smart. I would guess a very high IQ," Meyers says. "He went over the ins and outs of how to prepare for opportunities and special teams. He's been in this locker room.

"Some things about football never change. We do things the right way at a certain level, and they translate. He kind of explained to me that people respect preparation. That's something I really took from him."

So he's prepared for a rollicking roster fight in the NFL's deepest receiver room in his bid to become the first CFL player to roster out of Bengals camp since ESPN's Andrew Hawkins in 2011. It will, of course, come down to games and probably those returns. He had 20 combined kicks and punts in Canada, but he'll get his share here soon.

"The preseason games will really serve guys well in that regard," Taylor said.

Play of the Day

CB Tacario Davis

It looked like a Tee Higgins drop in a third-down 11-on-11 session. But when cornerbacks coach Charles Burks watched the tape, he saw why the Bengals drafted the 6-4 Davis in the third round.

Higgins went long, stacked Davis, and had a step on him streaking down the middle. But Davis hung on, used his makeup burst and long reach to make Joe Burrow's dime harder to cash. Somehow, Davis got a hand in just enough for an incompletion.

If Davis doesn't look like a third corner in this league, who does?

"He's a sponge. He asks a lot of questions, and he took a giant step today from a technique standpoint," Burks says. "Getting confidence every day. Third down. Him and Tee Higgins. And he's battling."

Defensive coordinator Al Golden promised to get Davis in against the 1s and it happened by accident, too, on the last play of practice in the move-the-ball drill. Starter DJ Turner II was gassed on a deep route the play before, and Davis was quickly summoned.

But Davis wasn't quite aware it was third-and-four, and Burks urged him to press wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. Too late. Burks gave him an earful as they walked to Taylor's practice-ending huddle.

Davis, the sponge, heard it loud and clear.

"Make it easier on myself and press," Davis said. "Know the down and distance."

Burks loved the sequence.

"That was realistic. That stuff happens in a game," Burks says. "That's what we tell guys. At any point you could get called on to make the play of the game."

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Oh my God. Throw the ball."

Safety Jordan Battle yelling at the offense several times.

"That's the PR version," Battle says.

It came after a play in team where quarterback Joe Burrow had nowhere to throw the ball, so he wisely didn't. Battle was a lurker on the play and observed, "Maybe he didn't see me, but Joe being Joe, he probably did."

He also wanted to make it clear he wasn't yelling at just Burrow. He knows there are plenty of times he wishes Burrow doesn't throw it.

"That's what we want to do. Get the offense mad," Battle said. "We don't have to be friends with them now. In late August or early September, but not now."

Slants and Screens

Cashius Howell, the second-rounder, is showing why they would have talked about him with the 10th pick if it hadn't turned into the Monster That Ate Training Camp. Otherwise known as Dexter Lawrence. Howell is setting a tone, as well as an edge.

"No. 1, he's been really physical. He's really embraced the physicality of playing defensive end," Taylor said. "That's a great starting point for a rookie, where he's not afraid to take on blocks and really strain and make some plays in the run game. He's got natural pass-rush ability, which shows up on a daily basis. He can drive us crazy on offense because he's really good at it. So now it's just what's the consistency going to look like over a 30-day training camp period? I believe we're going to see that from him from everything I've known about him and seen from him." …

Burks, who is still playing Josh Newton in the first-team dime, says he had his best practice of camp Thursday …

With starting cornerback Dax Hill out with an unknown ailment, D.J. Ivey chased Higgins all over the lot and Burks believes his coverage was tight enough to make Higgins earn his keep: D.J. Ivey has been on fire this camp." …

More Dexter as Taylor discussed left guard Dylan Farchild in his second camp: