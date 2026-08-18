Five Observations from Day 13 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Mike Brown Talks QBs

Mike Brown played quarterback at Dartmouth and is proud of how many good QBs have played for Cincinnati; from Greg Cook to Joe Burrow.

"We've had several top quarterbacks — I think more than our share," Brown told me last year. "And we've had a lot of good teams because of them. You don't have one every year; that's just the way the league works. Right now, we have one that's pretty special."