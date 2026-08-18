Five Observations from Day 13 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Mike Brown Talks QBs
Mike Brown played quarterback at Dartmouth and is proud of how many good QBs have played for Cincinnati; from Greg Cook to Joe Burrow.
"We've had several top quarterbacks — I think more than our share," Brown told me last year. "And we've had a lot of good teams because of them. You don't have one every year; that's just the way the league works. Right now, we have one that's pretty special."
2. Newton Notches Strong Practice
Josh “Fig” Newton had an INT, a pass break-up, and successfully defended two end zone fades. He's been stacking some good days.
"Especially my last few practices for sure," Newton said. "I've been honing in on the technical stuff and doing a lot of little things right. It's led me to a day like today."
3. Dexter and B.J.
When Dexter Lawrence II learned of a potential trade to the Bengals, he reached out to his close friend B.J. Hill to discuss playing in Cincinnati.
"I just told him the truth," Hill said. "As a man and a brother, I told him what I thought about the organization, teammates, everybody."
"He was a little biased," Lawrence said with a laugh. "But I understood where he was coming from because we talked a lot. It's been smooth, and his influence helped."
4. Don't Forget Jonathan Allen
Here's a friendly reminder from LG Dylan Fairchild that Sexy Dexy isn't the only multi-time Pro Bowler that was added in the offseason.
"Of course, Dex is a menace and a force," said Fairchild. "But not enough people are talking about Jonathan Allen. He's been a challenge for me personally. He's been pushing me every single day to get better.
5. Landon Robinson FB1?
We got our first look at rookie DT Landon Robinson as a short yardage fullback. His block on Demetrius Knight Jr. helped pave the way for a Samaje Perine TD.
"Coach Pitcher came to me and said, 'Hey Landon, have you ever played fullback?'" Robinson said. "I was able to sit in on a couple of offensive meetings and he installed the goal line package. "The quickness I use at D-line kind of translates to fullback. Low center of gravity and boom! I think it worked out pretty well."
View some of the top shots from Day 13 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Tuesday, August 18, 2026.