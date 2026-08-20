Quick Hits | Bengals Finish Off Bears In Joint Practice Situations; Take A Bow, Dex

According to Voice of the Bengals turned statistician-for-the-day Dan Hoard, Burrow was 16 of 25 with short red-zone touchdown passes to wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Mike Gesicki, He had a pick when a ball bounced off Gesicki's fingertips into the hands of rookie safety Dillon Thieneman, a Bears' first-round pick …

After that play, Burrow found himself in his first practice scuffle since college when he had words with linebacker Dayo Odeyingbo.

"Bleep happens," said Burrow with a shrug, but he did admit it wasn't a bad feeling. "Fun to go at it a little bit." …

Karras liked how they responded ("We all went over there … we just pushed everybody back. Nothing big happened") and Burrow appreciated how wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said, "You have to protect Joe."

"I think the urgency is really high this year. I think not just me, but everybody wants to protect each other and be intense and go and win a lot of football games.," Burrow said. So you know it's emotional out there." …

Karras thinks the first-teamers are ready after what he calls head coach Zac Taylor's most physical camp in Karras' five years with the club.

"I think we have the team that can handle that," Karras said. "We're doing all the right things. We still have a lot of work to do." …

Burrow figures he's got 300 more practice reps until another Paycor showdown with Baker Mayfield, the Bucs' quarterback.

"I'm a rep guy," said Burrow, who says he feels ahead of himself. "I would say, body-wise, for sure. I feel really good. I'm staying on my maintenance programs, my strength and conditioning." …

According to Hoard, Higgins had a nice day with the touchdown and four other catches, among them some 15- and 20-yarders …

And Chase was active with six catches and two in one red-zone drill that brought the Bengals from the Bears 20 to inside the 5 …

Zac Taylor chatted with his brother Press Taylor, the Bears offensive coordinator, before practice and they were joined by their father Sherwood Taylor.

Dad sat in on Zac's pre-practice news conference where Zac said: "to do it in a practice setting and not have the December games when we're typically facing him is fun for all of us. For Press and me, it's more of the same. We've done this a million times. But I think for our family, it's a lot of fun to get out here and enjoy it."

How many family members are in town?

Everybody and so many kids that Taylor said he stepped out in his backyard Wednesday night …