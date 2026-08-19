Brothers In Arms Zac And Press Taylor Hope Practice Makes Perfect

So the Taylor Bros can have at it with their Xs and Os, Press not only idolized his brother growing up throwing the football as a college quarterback following in his footsteps, but he's taking notes of Zac's work now.

"We've taken a couple of things when they played us. The last couple of years, they've been so good on offense throwing the ball," Press says. "They scored on us last year … there was a play that we took one of those concepts, and we kind of inserted it though our training camp install. Obviously, they have two ultra-talented receivers, but they do such a good job of moving those guys around based on what defenses they're seeing and things like that within a week.

"That's the most impressive part of their scheme, I'd say. It's just their ability, their flexibility to move those guys around and get them targets, and it seems like it's almost impossible to take those two away based on what they're able to do, moving them and getting them targets. With the quarterback and the two receivers, I think it's pretty hard to duplicate some of the things they do. There's a lot of really good scheme they're running as well that a lot of people want to try to emulate."

The way Sherwood Taylor has always seen it, and he coached them both, their personalities almost match their philosophies. Zac reserved. Press not so much.

"If (Press) got coaching and he didn't like it, he would do his own deal, and if it worked, you're in trouble because he'll do it again," Sherwood says. "Zac followed everything to a tee."

But maybe times are changing.

"Zac has gotten a lot looser with the media," Sherwood says. "I'm surprised at the way he's come out this year and been a lot looser than I've seen him in the past."

His dad asked why Zac was doing a joint practice after not doing one last year. I thought you weren't going to them anymore, Sherwood told him.

"He goes, "No, we can do it with Chicago because we both agree on how we want it done,'" Sherwood says. "So I think it feels safe to be around Ben."

Not to mention one of the "little kids,' who hung around Cynthia looking to play with the big guys. Press and his two buddies. Now Press has four kids of his own, and they're planning an NFL practice together.

They don't talk as much now during the season. They try to get a text in or a quick call, but nothing like the past couple of weeks.

"You've got to talk to be able to set up the practice periods and kind of logistics of what practice looks like when we're together," Press says.

Ben Johnson, Press' boss, worked for Zac in Miami a decade ago. Should go smoothly. Zac joked that he might want to punch Press pending Saturday's outcome.

The commissioner who doesn't have to score this one doesn't know about that.