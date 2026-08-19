Ja'Marr Chase Ranked No. 16 on NFL Top 100 List

WR Ja'Marr Chase was revealed on the NFL's Top 100 list at No. 16 overall Wednesday.
Chase was named Associated Press First-Team All Pro for the second consecutive season in 2025 after tallying 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. He became the third player in NFL with at least 125 receptions in consecutive seasons and set the Bengals single-season record with seven 100-yard receiving games. Chase became the fifth-fastest player in NFL history to cross the 6,000 yards receiving threshold during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, hitting the milestone in his 69th regular-season game.
The first-round pick in 2021 from LSU enters his sixth NFL season. Chase ranks second in receptions (520) and receiving yards (6,837) over a player's first five seasons. His 54 receiving touchdowns are tied for the fourth most. Chase is also the only player in NFL history with at least 500 receptions and 50 touchdowns in his first five seasons.
Chase ranks second among all players in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns since entering the NFL, while his 87.7 receiving yards per game is the third-highest mark in NFL history.
Chase was also announced as a member of the "99 Club" for Madden 27 in July. This is his fifth appearance on the NFL Top 100 list after slotting in at No. 4 last season, No. 45 in 2024, No. 39 in 2023 and No. 24 in 2022. Chase joins his QB Joe Burrow, who was revealed at No. 44 on the list in July.
Active NFL players vote on the Top 100 list, starting with No. 100 and going down to No. 1.
View some of the top shots of WR Ja'Marr Chase from the 2025 season.