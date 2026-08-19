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Ja'Marr Chase Ranked No. 16 on NFL Top 100 List

Aug 19, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

WR Ja'Marr Chase was revealed on the NFL's Top 100 list at No. 16 overall Wednesday.

Chase was named Associated Press First-Team All Pro for the second consecutive season in 2025 after tallying 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. He became the third player in NFL with at least 125 receptions in consecutive seasons and set the Bengals single-season record with seven 100-yard receiving games. Chase became the fifth-fastest player in NFL history to cross the 6,000 yards receiving threshold during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, hitting the milestone in his 69th regular-season game.

The first-round pick in 2021 from LSU enters his sixth NFL season. Chase ranks second in receptions (520) and receiving yards (6,837) over a player's first five seasons. His 54 receiving touchdowns are tied for the fourth most. Chase is also the only player in NFL history with at least 500 receptions and 50 touchdowns in his first five seasons.

Chase ranks second among all players in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns since entering the NFL, while his 87.7 receiving yards per game is the third-highest mark in NFL history.

Chase was also announced as a member of the "99 Club" for Madden 27 in July. This is his fifth appearance on the NFL Top 100 list after slotting in at No. 4 last seasonNo. 45 in 2024, No. 39 in 2023 and No. 24 in 2022. Chase joins his QB Joe Burrow, who was revealed at No. 44 on the list in July.

Active NFL players vote on the Top 100 list, starting with No. 100 and going down to No. 1.

Top Photos of Ja'Marr Chase in 2025 | PLAYER PHOTOS

View some of the top shots of WR Ja'Marr Chase from the 2025 season.

WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase attempts to break a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase attempts to break a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs onto the field at U.S. Bank Stadium before the Bengals Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs onto the field at U.S. Bank Stadium before the Bengals Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase after Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase after Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase runs after the catch during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase runs after the catch during Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch during Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Browns during Week 18 at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Browns during Week 18 at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Steelers in Week 7 at Paycor Stadium on Thursday Night Football, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against the Steelers in Week 7 at Paycor Stadium on Thursday Night Football, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase jukes a defender against the Buffalo Bills during Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase jukes a defender against the Buffalo Bills during Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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