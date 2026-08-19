Ja'Marr Chase Ranked No. 16 on NFL Top 100 List

Chase was named Associated Press First-Team All Pro for the second consecutive season in 2025 after tallying 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. He became the third player in NFL with at least 125 receptions in consecutive seasons and set the Bengals single-season record with seven 100-yard receiving games. Chase became the fifth-fastest player in NFL history to cross the 6,000 yards receiving threshold during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, hitting the milestone in his 69th regular-season game.