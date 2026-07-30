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Joe Burrow Ranked No. 44 on NFL Top 100 List

Jul 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

QB Joe Burrow was revealed on the NFL's Top 100 list at No. 44 overall Thursday.

Burrow started eight games in 2025 and threw for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 100.7 passer rating.

After leading Cincinnati to a Week 1 win in Cleveland, he injured his toe in Week 2 against the Jaguars and missed the ensuing nine games before returning on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens. In his return, Burrow led the Bengals to a Thursday Night Football victory in Baltimore, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, completing 78.1% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-21 victory.

The 2020 first overall pick won Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2024 after completing 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns.

As training camp begins this week, Burrow already appears ready to roll into 2026.

"He's looking really good, like he's in midseason form," WR Tee Higgins said after the first day of camp. "The placements were really good."

Burrow makes his fifth consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 list. He debuted at No. 21 in 2022, followed by No. 6 in 2023, No. 39 in 2024 and again at No. 6 in 2025. He is the first Bengal currently revealed on the list.

Active NFL players vote on the Top 100 list, starting with No. 100 and going down to No. 1.

Top Joe Burrow Photos | PLAYER PHOTOS

See the best shots of Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

QB Joe Burrow celebrates a Week 17 over the Denver Broncos, Saturday, December 28, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow
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QB Joe Burrow during Bengals media day at Paycor Stadium, Monday, June 9, 2025.
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Joe Burrow celebrates a a touchdown run in the first quarter of a Week 6 game against the New York Giants, Sunday, October 13, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, December 28, 2024
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
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QB Joe Burrow communicates to the offense during the third quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates a Week 17 over the Denver Broncos, Saturday, December 28, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow before the Bengals' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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Bengals QB Joe Burrow gestures forward against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, September 15, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of the Bengals Week 6 primetime game against the Giants in New York, Sunday, October 13, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow avoids pressure against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field at Paul Brown Stadium for a team scrimmage in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
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QB Joe Burrow walks into the tunnel during Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow throws on the run against the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 11, Sunday, November 17, 2024.
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Bengals QB Joe Burrow celebrates a touchdown pass during Cincinnati's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow before a Week 6 game against the New York Giants, Sunday, October 13, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow during Bengals media day at Paycor Stadium, Monday, June 9, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown against the Panthers in Carolina in Week 4, Sunday, September 29, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow celebrates during the second quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
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QB Joe Burrow arrives at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow exits the field after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium
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QB Joe Burrow throws the ball before kickoff of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
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Comeback Player of the Year Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) poses for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
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Todd Rosenberg/2025 Todd Rosenberg
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Joe Burrow runs out of the tunnel before the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a Week 14 over the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, December 9, 2024.
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Joe Burrow
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QB Joe Burrow during Bengals media day at Paycor Stadium, Monday, June 9, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow escapes and completes a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, November 3, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow during Bengals media day at Paycor Stadium, Monday, June 9, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the second quarter of the Bengals-Bills divisional game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 22 2023.
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Comeback Player of the Year Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) poses for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
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Todd Rosenberg/2025 Todd Rosenberg
DE Sam Hubbard (left) and QB Joe Burrow walk off the field after the Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
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Joe Burrow during Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp on Wednesday, June 14th at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
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Joe Burrow at the Bengals Jungle set during Media Day 2023
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QB joe Burrow celebrates a first-quarter touchdown during the Bengals Week 2 game against the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow throws during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase, QB Joe Burrow and WR Tee Higgins as team captains before the Bengals' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow points during Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Lauren Leigh Bacho via AP)
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025
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QB Joe Burrow ahead of Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.
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