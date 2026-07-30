Joe Burrow Ranked No. 44 on NFL Top 100 List

After leading Cincinnati to a Week 1 win in Cleveland, he injured his toe in Week 2 against the Jaguars and missed the ensuing nine games before returning on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens. In his return, Burrow led the Bengals to a Thursday Night Football victory in Baltimore, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, completing 78.1% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-21 victory.