Joe Burrow Ranked No. 44 on NFL Top 100 List

QB Joe Burrow was revealed on the NFL's Top 100 list at No. 44 overall Thursday.
Burrow started eight games in 2025 and threw for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 100.7 passer rating.
After leading Cincinnati to a Week 1 win in Cleveland, he injured his toe in Week 2 against the Jaguars and missed the ensuing nine games before returning on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens. In his return, Burrow led the Bengals to a Thursday Night Football victory in Baltimore, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, completing 78.1% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-21 victory.
The 2020 first overall pick won Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2024 after completing 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns.
As training camp begins this week, Burrow already appears ready to roll into 2026.
"He's looking really good, like he's in midseason form," WR Tee Higgins said after the first day of camp. "The placements were really good."
Burrow makes his fifth consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 list. He debuted at No. 21 in 2022, followed by No. 6 in 2023, No. 39 in 2024 and again at No. 6 in 2025. He is the first Bengal currently revealed on the list.
Active NFL players vote on the Top 100 list, starting with No. 100 and going down to No. 1.
See the best shots of Bengals QB Joe Burrow.