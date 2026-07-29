Quick Hits | Notes And Quotes From Bengals' First Training Camp Practice

Stewart Carted Off

Training camp wasn't an hour old when the Bengals suffered an injury. On his second snap in team drills with the second defense, second-year defensive end Shemar Stewart appeared to suffer a knee hyperextension on a pass rush and was taken for a scan.

Stewart, last year's first-rounder, missed nine games last season with injuries after holding out much of training camp.

"That was tough. Great dude He's been working really hard this offseason," Lawrence said. "Just to improve himself. That was the most important thing for him. Hopefully he'll be OK."

Early Scrum

It also didn't take long for the first fight to break out. Usually, that's reserved for when the pads are on for a few days. The pads go on here Monday, but Chase and cornerback DJ Turner II wasted no time mixing it up after the first 11on-11 of camp as they headed into 7-on-7.

Turner's helmet ended up rolling on the ground as Chase and Turner got into it and were pulled apart. Turner blew it off after the session as camp will be camp, but it does show that he doesn't mind standing up for his unit and being a leader.

"Got to. Just like he was," Turner said. "Brothers fight all the time. Nothing else to it. It happens. He's one of the best, I'm one of the best. It's fun. That's competitive."

On the ensuing first two snaps of 7-on-7, Burrow went for two completions on out routes covered by Turner. The first went to WR Tee Higgins on the right side, the second to Chase on the left side, and both had to be drilled perfectly because Turner was all over them.

Burrow couldn't hide a smile when asked if going to Turner's side was intentional.