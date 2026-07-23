Elizabeth Blackburn: Lean In. Show Out. This Is Our Jungle.

Football is back in Cincinnati — A new season. A fresh start. And a city ready to rally behind its team. This offseason was a statement about leaning in.

The organization made significant investments in the football team and our stadium. On the verge of a new season, the next wave are key investments in our effort, time and dedication. Our players and coaches put in the work every single week. They prepare. They compete. They push forward. Our fans are very invested — we collectively want to keep raising the bar and ask that, together, we lean in even more to continue building something meaningful.

Season Ticket Members had an incredible offseason, too. When we ask for your input, you answer. Most recently, fans once again made their voices heard by selecting two original-ballot Ring of Honor inductees. That's powerful.

It reminds us that while the future is always ahead, our history deserves to be remembered and celebrated.

The Bengals' distinguished traditions are thanks to the people who have worn the uniform and the generations of fans who have supported them. We honor our great history by acting today in ways that will make us proud tomorrow.