Elizabeth Blackburn: Lean In. Show Out. This Is Our Jungle.

Football is back in Cincinnati — A new season. A fresh start. And a city ready to rally behind its team. This offseason was a statement about leaning in.
The organization made significant investments in the football team and our stadium. On the verge of a new season, the next wave are key investments in our effort, time and dedication. Our players and coaches put in the work every single week. They prepare. They compete. They push forward. Our fans are very invested — we collectively want to keep raising the bar and ask that, together, we lean in even more to continue building something meaningful.
Season Ticket Members had an incredible offseason, too. When we ask for your input, you answer. Most recently, fans once again made their voices heard by selecting two original-ballot Ring of Honor inductees. That's powerful.
It reminds us that while the future is always ahead, our history deserves to be remembered and celebrated.
The Bengals' distinguished traditions are thanks to the people who have worn the uniform and the generations of fans who have supported them. We honor our great history by acting today in ways that will make us proud tomorrow.
We honor our great history by acting today in ways that will make us proud tomorrow. We are leaning into a full season of themed environments, moments and national showcases. From Open In Orange on Sep. 13 to Ring of Honor on Nov. 1 to our first-ever White Bengal Stripe on New Year's Eve, these are our chances to create an atmosphere that energizes our team, challenges our opponents, and captures the attention of a national audience.
Our theme games, traditions and new experiences aren't simply events on a calendar. They're declarations of who we are: Energetic. Creative. Exciting. We want to keep building community and writing the next chapter of Bengals football alongside the people who care about it most: You.
This season will include moments where the entire country — and the world — is watching.
And none bigger than what's ahead on New Year’s Eve.
Lean all the way in — not just for the big moments, but for all of them.
Every game matters.
Every drive matters.
Every voice matters.
Because when The Jungle is at its best, it doesn't just support this team — it changes games.
Ttake a look at the best Bengals fan photos from the 2025 season.