2026 Position Primer: Secondary

2026 Outlook

Cincinnati looked to solidify the safety position opposite Battle in the offseason, signing S Bryan Cook from the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook spent four years in Kansas City, winning back-to-back Super Bowls during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 2025, Cook was PFF's fourth-highest graded safety in coverage, posting an 83.2 coverage grade. PFF also credited him with a 5.3% missed tackle rate in 2025, the third lowest among safeties with at least 25 tackles last season. A Cincinnati native, Cook attended Mount Healthy High School and helped the University of Cincinnati make the College Football Playoff in 2021 after starting his collegiate career at Howard University.

The Bengals also added veteran S Kyle Dugger to the fold. Dugger, a second-round pick in 2020 by the Patriots, has appeared in 90 regular-season games with 78 starts for the Patriots and Steelers and has scored four defensive touchdowns in his career.

In the draft, the Bengals selected CB Tacario Davis out of Washington in the third round. Davis spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Arizona, where he was named honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2023 and second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 before being named honorable mention All-Big Ten with Washington in 2025.

"When you look at big, long, athletic corners that can absolutely fly, he checks the box," assistant general manager Trey Brown said. "We felt good about going through the process with him, about having a guy on the outside that has high upside as a press corner, that can play man-to-man with elite receivers in this league. We feel like we got an outstanding prospect."