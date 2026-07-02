2026 Position Primer: Tight Ends

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we will be looking at the Bengals roster position by position. Let's continue with the tight end room.
Returners: Erick All Jr., Mike Gesicki, Cam Grandy, Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample
New additions: Jack Endries, Josh Kattus
Position coach: James Casey
2025 Review
Cincinnati's tight end group is marked by depth and versatility. Gesicki led the unit with 307 yards receiving despite missing Weeks 7-11 with a pectoral injury suffered in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. His best game of the season came in a snowy battle with the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, where Gesicki caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals brought in veteran TE Noah Fant in late July of 2025. Fant logged seven starts in his one year with Cincinnati. Hudson scored two touchdowns in his third season with the Bengals, including a one-handed touchdown catch on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, Sample led the room with 12 starts last season, providing versatility in run blocking.
All Jr. missed the entirety of the 2025 season as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in November of 2024. Before the injury, All had a promising 2024, catching 20 passes in nine games played with six starts.
2026 Outlook
The tight end unit is again expected to be one of Cincinnati's most versatile groups in 2026. All Jr. has been progressing throughout the 2026 offseason and said his knee is feeling good.
"This is the best I've felt (in the pros). I feel like my old self," All Jr. said.
All Jr.'s eventual return will create even more options for the Bengals offense. Head coach Zac Taylor said he loves All Jr.'s attitude.
"With the word physical in the dictionary is a picture of Erick All," Taylor said. "Trying to put his face through somebody's soul."
Gesicki is also expected to be healthy as he looks to regain his 2024 form as a big receiving threat where he caught 65 passes for 665 yards. Gesicki signed with the Bengals after one year with the Patriots and five with the Dolphins.
Cincinnati drafted Endries with the 221st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Endries spent three seasons at Cal and was named Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2024 before finishing his collegiate career at Texas in 2025.
View some top shots of the TE room from the Bengals' 2026 Media Day photo shoot!