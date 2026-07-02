2026 Position Primer: Tight Ends

2026 Outlook

The tight end unit is again expected to be one of Cincinnati's most versatile groups in 2026. All Jr. has been progressing throughout the 2026 offseason and said his knee is feeling good.

"This is the best I've felt (in the pros). I feel like my old self," All Jr. said.

All Jr.'s eventual return will create even more options for the Bengals offense. Head coach Zac Taylor said he loves All Jr.'s attitude.

"With the word physical in the dictionary is a picture of Erick All," Taylor said. "Trying to put his face through somebody's soul."

Gesicki is also expected to be healthy as he looks to regain his 2024 form as a big receiving threat where he caught 65 passes for 665 yards. Gesicki signed with the Bengals after one year with the Patriots and five with the Dolphins.