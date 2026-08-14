Bengals Defeat Lions 16-14 in Preseason Opener | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

QUOTES

"It's good to get a win. I thought the defense did a really good job, especially in the first half... The number one focus I think we walk away from is we got the win." - HC Zac Taylor on some of his first thoughts after the game.

"A lot of guys got a lot of opportunities today to really showcase their abilities. Some guys really rise and stand out in these preseason games." - HC Zac Taylor on the team's depth

"All you can do is evaluate the reps you get and grow and learn from them." - QB Joe Burrow on his two series of action

"We're feeling more and more confident. The more reps and the more time we get with each other, we feel more confident with each other. There's still some things to fix. We're not perfect yet, but we're looking forward to capitalizing on those mistakes and getting better." - DT Kris Jenkins Jr. on the defense's growing confidence