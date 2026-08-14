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Bengals Defeat Lions 16-14 in Preseason Opener | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

Aug 13, 2026 at 10:10 PM
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by Michael Hull & Kyle Williams

The Bengals won their first preseason opener since 2021 Thursday, beating the Detroit Lions 16-14.

Cincinnati's starters saw limited action, as QB Joe Burrow played 13 snaps and completed 5-of-6 passes for 39 yards.

The Bengals defense forced two early turnovers: S Jordan Battle intercepted a Luke Altmyer pass, and 2026 second-round pick Cashius Howell recovered a fumble.

Backup QB Joe Flacco hit rookie TE Jack Endries for the Bengals' first touchdown of 2026 in the second quarter to extend the lead to 10-0 after K Evan McPherson made a 56-yard field goal to keep the scoring started. Endries caught three total passes for 25 yards, tying WR Dohnte Meyers for the team lead in receptions.

Veteran QB Josh Johnson played the majority of the second half, throwing for 84 yards on 10-of-19 passing.

The Lions added a late touchdown and two-point conversion to cut the deficit to two, but rookie WR Noah Thomas brought in the onside kick attempt. Detroit got the ball back with 25 seconds left, and S Russ Yeast secured the win for Cincinnati with an interception.

The Bengals return to Paycor Stadium Saturday, August 22, for their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears at 7 p.m.

NOTES

Battle Ends Opening Drive with Pick

Safety Jordan Battle halted a Detroit opening drive that reached the Bengals' 33-yard line when he came down with a tipped pass for the game's first interception. It marked Battle's second interception in a preseason game, as the former third-round draft pick previously had a pick-six in the third contest of the 2024 preseason against Indianapolis.

Battle has six interceptions in his regular-season career, including a career-high and team-leading four picks in the 2025 campaign.

Endries Finds End Zone

Shortly after a fumble recovery by rookie defensive end Cashius Howell at the Lions' seven-yard line, quarterback Joe Flacco rolled right and found rookie tight end Jack Endries for a four-yard touchdown to boost Cincinnati's lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Endries, a seventh-round draft pick of the Bengals this past April, had seven touchdown catches in his college career over two years (2023-24) at California and one (2025) at Texas.

McPherson Nails 56-Yarder

Evan McPherson opened the scoring late in the first quarter when he converted a 56-yard field goal attempt, capping off a nine-play drive that started at the Bengals' 30-yard line. McPherson has converted 12 of 14 attempts from 50 yards and beyond in his preseason career, marking the most such made kicks in the preseason across the NFL since he entered the league in 2021.

McPherson tacked on field goals of 33 and 41 yards to boost Cincinnati's lead to 16-6. He now is 29-for-31 overall on field goal attempts in his preseason career.

Extra Points

  • Quarterback Joe Burrow started the game and played the first two offensive series. He connected on five of six passing attempts for 39 yards. His longest completion was his first of the night, a 16-yarder to receiver Ja'Marr Chase on an under center play-action pass.
  • Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young netted 28 receiving yards on two catches, highlighted by a 20-yard reception to convert a third-and-16 on the opening play of the second quarter.
  • Ke'Shawn Williams returned a kickoff 48 yards to set up the Bengals' offense at their own 47 late in the second quarter. Williams' career-long kickoff return in regular-season play is 37 yards, which he recorded in Week 7 of last season while playing against the Bengals as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

QUOTES

"It's good to get a win. I thought the defense did a really good job, especially in the first half... The number one focus I think we walk away from is we got the win." - HC Zac Taylor on some of his first thoughts after the game.

"A lot of guys got a lot of opportunities today to really showcase their abilities. Some guys really rise and stand out in these preseason games." - HC Zac Taylor on the team's depth

"All you can do is evaluate the reps you get and grow and learn from them." - QB Joe Burrow on his two series of action

"We're feeling more and more confident. The more reps and the more time we get with each other, we feel more confident with each other. There's still some things to fix. We're not perfect yet, but we're looking forward to capitalizing on those mistakes and getting better." - DT Kris Jenkins Jr. on the defense's growing confidence

"That was an awesome person to catch a touchdown from as my first touchdown. That guy is a legend. Yeah, I play catch with him every day, so we got a little connection there. He's just a great dude. I heard he ran after the play to grab the ball, I didn't know he did that. That's really cool." - TE Jack Endries on catching his first career touchdown from QB Joe Flacco

Click to read everything the Bengals said after the victory.

Lions vs Bengals Game Action | GAME PHOTOS

Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Lions Preseason Week 1 game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

DT Landon Robinson celebrates a defensive fumble recovery during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson celebrates a defensive fumble recovery during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S kyle Dugger during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S kyle Dugger during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle, CB Ja'Sir Taylor and LB Barrett Carter celebrate Battle's interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle, CB Ja'Sir Taylor and LB Barrett Carter celebrate Battle's interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER
K Evan McPherson celebrates a kick during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson celebrates a kick during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson makes a field goal during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson makes a field goal during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow takes a snap during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow takes a snap during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine runs the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine runs the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine carries the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine carries the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
The Bengals special teams makes a tackle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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The Bengals special teams makes a tackle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Colbie Young catches a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young catches a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks celebrates a first down during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks celebrates a first down during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Jack Endries celebrates a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries celebrates a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) applies pressure to Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) as he throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) applies pressure to Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) as he throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Ke'Shawn Williams during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. gets a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. gets a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Swayze Bozeman during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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LB Swayze Bozeman during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55), center, celebrates a fumble recovery during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55), center, celebrates a fumble recovery during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Noah Thomas celebrates a play during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Noah Thomas celebrates a play during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers runs during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers runs during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Josh Johnson during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Josh Johnson during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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