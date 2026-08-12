What to Watch For | Lions vs Bengals Preseason Week 1

Position Battle at Returner

Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said at the start of camp that he anticipated an open competition for the roles of kickoff and punt returner. The team's primary returner over the past two-plus years has been wide receiver Charlie Jones, who is one of two players in Bengals history with at least three returns for a touchdown in his career alongside Ring of Honor member Lemar Parrish.

With an ankle injury keeping Jones out of the lineup for the final three games of last season, Cincinnati acquired Ke'Shawn Williams on waivers, and the former Steeler contributed nine punt returns for 95 yards along with eight kick returns for 425 yards (23.6 average). He had a career-long 43-yard punt return in the Week 17 win over Arizona, setting up a short touchdown drive for the Bengals' offense.

"You've got to be dependable," said Taylor on what he and Simmons seek in that role. "I think the biggest thing is you've got to make sure you secure the catch. We've had games in our lifetime here when that was a problem. I think Charlie has done a really good job of that. That's something you know with Charlie, you know he's going to secure the ball. You obviously want the explosiveness and things that people are going to worry about on the other team, that's a key element. I certainly think there's a battle there. Everybody is going to get opportunities, and these games are going to go a long way."