Training Camp Report | A Dax Hill Vignette As Bengals Put On The Pads

Play of the Day

WR Colbie Young

Six summers after Higgins learned at the hands of A.J. Green, Bengals rookie wide receiver Colbie Young carried Higgins' helmet and shoulder pads into the locker room after Monday's training camp practice.

As if to underscore his underdog's appreciation of where he is, Young went the extra yard when he got to Higgins' locker and reached up to put the pads in the top compartment.

You have to understand. Just six years ago was his senior year at Binghamton High School in Upstate New York. That was 2020, and there was no senior season because of COVID, which is how he ended up at Lackawanna Junior College before stints at Miami and Georgia.

"I think I'm one of the luckiest receivers to get drafted," Young told the media after his break-out day. "I've got two Hall of Famers in front of me who I get to learn from. I'm not rushed into a system where I've got to perform right now. But when my number is called, I've got to be ready to perform."

On Monday, he showed why they drafted him in the fourth round, leaping over vet cornerback Josh Newton to make a classic contested Green-Higgins catch on backup quarterback Joe Flacco’s deep out before they spilled out of bounds.

"It's about the eyes," said Young, who has picked up polish. "If my eyes are some place else … just focus on the catch and then get your feet down. There's a lot going into it. Trusting where you are. Trusting the quarterback is going to be were you want to be, and securing the catch."

The 6-4, 218-pound Young has the basketball feel of Green and Higgins, but he's also got a good knack for football and what it takes, which rookie receivers coming after Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas didn't always have. Young gets it and goes to Flacco after every play.

"(Nineteen) years in the league? I'm coming back to him after every route to see what he sees and what I don't see just to make sure," Young said." Without him throwing the ball, there is no catch. Him being able to trust me, put it out there to a rookie, is just everything, honestly."

Thanks to the college game, rookie receivers are so much more ahead of the game compared to, say, 10 years ago. A big X receiver like Young would be eased into the slot after barely playing it in college. But on Monday's big play, he was the X lined up in the slot, got a man read when wide receiver Mitch Tinsley went in motion, "and I knew I had to go get it … I feel comfortable moving in there and getting the coverage I want."

Young needs to take advantage of his snaps on a team with Higgins, Chase and Iosivas, and he did when he followed it up in the red zone. He slanted in front of the man drafted the round ahead of him, cornerback Tacario Davis, and grabbed Flacco's ball for the touchdown.