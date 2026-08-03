Quick Hits | D-Line Keeps Flexing; Rookie WR Colbie Young's Big Leap

New defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has been in 126 NFL games, two Pro Bowls, a conference championship game and 10 training camps, and he liked what he saw from his rampaging defensive line on the Kettering Health Practice Fields after Monday's first padded practice for the Bengals.

After playing with some elite defensive fronts in Washington, Allen says the group the Bengals have put together this offseason and anchored by himself and tackle Dexter Lawrence II, is "one of the best D-Lines I've had … We never had a guy like Dex, and the guys we brought on the edge have a lot of juice and something to prove. We have a lot of potential, but right now, that's all it is."

On Monday, the potential flashed during a good day for the defense as the offense worked out of a balanced brew of formations that put quarterback Joe Burrow under center and in the shotgun.

"We started off strong. We felt the first couple of practices, we didn't start as strong as we wanted, and that was a point of emphasis today," Allen said. "Until I watch the film, it's hard to exactly say how practice went with so much going on. From our point of view, if we can make the quarterback uncomfortable, everyone wins."

Well then, give everybody a W because Burrow and backup Joe Flacco had a hard time getting the ball out against a solid rush. Burrow immediately spiked the ball once with edge Boye Mafe in the backfield reading the fake, tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. racked up a sack of Flacco and Burrow was hurried into some underthrows without popping a big play as the Bengals tried to get some play-action going.

But then Allen reminded, "It was a good day. The thing we try to remember is hey, they're going to make some good plays, and so are we. It's back-and-forth."

The running backs hit back with some big runs, particularly Chase Brown working behind multiple tight-end packages in tandem with the first offensive line. Tight end Erick All Jr. (knee) pronounced himself ready after his first practice in pads in nearly two years when he went in motion and cleared a path for running back Samaje Perine on a four-yard touchdown run in red-zone action.

Right guard Dalton Risner said he wanted to see the film, too, because he's encouraged by an offensive line that Chase Brown believes is picking up where it left off in the last two months last season, when they were one of the best O-Lines in the league.

"We're doing some good things that are going unnoticed," Risner said. "People think (Burrow) is getting pressure all the time. All they see are some defenders (going forward). l think we've also picked up some stuff today. The continuity is starting to pay off and we've been able to focus on the next level things."

Allen, who has seen it all, is taking the first day of pads with all the rest.