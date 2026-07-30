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Five Observations from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp

Jul 30, 2026 at 03:13 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Dexter Lawrence II: CB1?

Dexter Lawrence II began his morning by joining the cornerbacks in their pre-practice warmups. The guy is a hoot. "I just show up every day with joy," Lawrence said. "It goes fast. I'm already in year eight and I guess people can say that's (my) prime, but I feel good and I just keep learning every day."

2. All Cleared for Camp

Erick All Jr. learned on Saturday that he was medically cleared for the start of camp following multiple knee surgeries.

"I had to leave the training room," All said. "I got teary-eyed for a bit. That was a big moment for me. (The tears) kind of caught me by surprise. I was chomping at the bit and once you hear those words it kind of got me a little bit."

3. D Knight INT

Unfortunately, I didn't get good video of the play, but LB Demetrius Knight Jr. made a leaping INT of a Joe Burrow pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase.

"I got one this year," Knight said. "Not many people can say they got one from number nine. I even said that to him and he gave me a fist bump. That's probably as much as I'm going to get so I'm not going to gloat about it."

4. Vision for Young

Check out Burrow's behind-the-back fake to Mitch Tinsley. Then with Knight charging fast, he finds rookie Colbie Young for a short gain.

"We have a real vision for what we think Colbie can become in this offense," OC Dan Pitcher said. "And how quickly Colbie realizes that vision and to what extent he realizes it — a lot of it will be up to Colbie."

5. Brooks Talks Brown

Ring of Honor inductee James Brooks attended practice and spent time chatting with Chase Brown. Brooks sees a lot of himself in the Bengals' current dual-threat running back who also stands 5'10"

"People will say you're a good back, but you're too small," Brooks said. "Really? Says who? Let me show you first before you judge me. And when you judge me, I am really going to show you what football is all about."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: July 30 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

CB DJ Turner II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Landon Robinson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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TE Erick All Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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OT Amarius Mims during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Andrei Iosivas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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LB Demetrisu Knight Jr. and the defense during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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LB Demetrisu Knight Jr. and the defense during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Noah Thomas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Noah Thomas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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TE Drew Sample during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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TE Drew Sample during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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S Kyle Dugger during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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S Kyle Dugger during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT McKinnley Jackson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT McKinnley Jackson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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QB Joe Flacco during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Howard Cross III during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Howard Cross III during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DE Myles Murphy during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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