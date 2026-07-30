Five Observations from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Dexter Lawrence II: CB1?
Dexter Lawrence II began his morning by joining the cornerbacks in their pre-practice warmups. The guy is a hoot. "I just show up every day with joy," Lawrence said. "It goes fast. I'm already in year eight and I guess people can say that's (my) prime, but I feel good and I just keep learning every day."
2. All Cleared for Camp
Erick All Jr. learned on Saturday that he was medically cleared for the start of camp following multiple knee surgeries.
"I had to leave the training room," All said. "I got teary-eyed for a bit. That was a big moment for me. (The tears) kind of caught me by surprise. I was chomping at the bit and once you hear those words it kind of got me a little bit."
3. D Knight INT
Unfortunately, I didn't get good video of the play, but LB Demetrius Knight Jr. made a leaping INT of a Joe Burrow pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase.
"I got one this year," Knight said. "Not many people can say they got one from number nine. I even said that to him and he gave me a fist bump. That's probably as much as I'm going to get so I'm not going to gloat about it."
4. Vision for Young
Check out Burrow's behind-the-back fake to Mitch Tinsley. Then with Knight charging fast, he finds rookie Colbie Young for a short gain.
"We have a real vision for what we think Colbie can become in this offense," OC Dan Pitcher said. "And how quickly Colbie realizes that vision and to what extent he realizes it — a lot of it will be up to Colbie."
5. Brooks Talks Brown
Ring of Honor inductee James Brooks attended practice and spent time chatting with Chase Brown. Brooks sees a lot of himself in the Bengals' current dual-threat running back who also stands 5'10"
"People will say you're a good back, but you're too small," Brooks said. "Really? Says who? Let me show you first before you judge me. And when you judge me, I am really going to show you what football is all about."
View some of the top shots from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.