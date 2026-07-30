Training Camp Report | Scoping out Bengals' Intense First Practice: 'A Lot Of Alphas Out There'

PLAYER OF THE DAY

QB Joe Burrow

You didn't need Joe Burrow's new telescope to sight the urgency is there when the Bengals opened training camp Wednesday morning after their most expensive offseason in history.

Cornerback DJ Turner II’s rolling helmet told you that.

But you needed a magnifying glass to see Burrow's mistakes during his near-flawless session that left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr. saying, "We picked up from right where we left off in the spring."

No false starts, a first-day rarity. And, of course, the first play was a play-action bullet to All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

"That's who we are," Brown said.

The Bengals are also Burrow's team, and during this season he turns 30, maybe now more than ever. He double-teamed with the front office to bring home one of the biggest overhauls in franchise history and send a message that this year is next year.

"Every guy in here should have a chip on their shoulder," said Brown when asked of the edgy play. "What did we win, six games last year? Its time."

Burrow certainly threw on time Wednesday. He just barely missed completing a bomb to Chase down the middle that slid off his fingertips, but other than that he was "Rocket Man."

Especially when he revealed Wednesday that he's been star-gazing with his telescope.

"Just gather cool things as you get older, man. Just find some cool stuff that I like," Burrow says of the telescope that he's been training on, "Galaxies. Nebula. Planets. Moons. All of the above."

He didn't have many earthly problems in Practice 1.

"Just wanted to throw it around. You can throw as many routes on air in the offseason as you want, but then you get a live rush out there, and the timing's a little different," Burrow said. "So you feel that and then you adjust in your individual drills and try to replicate that and get that muscle memory going.

"We didn't have any false starts today. That's number one, I think. Getting back into it, usually those come with the twos who haven't heard the cadence very much, (or) gone against live defenses, and we didn't have any today, so that's positive. We've got to continue that. There shouldn't be any, but we also had a couple motion errors, one by me, and a couple others by receivers. So we've got to clean that up. But overall, a productive day."

It was also a busy day out there on the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Maybe not even an hour into camp it was already Grand Central Station. There had been a scuffle between Chase and Turner that ignited some more chippy play, and a player carted off the field. As defensive end Shemar Stewart underwent scans for what looked to be an injured knee, they were hoping the hyperextension wasn't severe.

In the middle of it all, Burrow's jet fighter cool kept it together throwing his customary rockets. In the immediate aftermath of the Chase-Turner bout as they switched from a team period to 7-on-7, Burrow went to Turner's side on the first two snaps and arrowed completions on outs to Chase and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

"I guess you'll never know," said Burrow when asked if that was intentional.

Higgins says no.