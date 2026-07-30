Quick Hits | Knight and Day at LB; Stewart Avoids Major Injury

Stewart Out 'Several Weeks'

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Thursday that defensive end Shemar Stewart dodged a bullet and suffered a hyperextended knee Wednesday on his second snap and is out 'several weeks.' But not the year, which is what everyone feared from videos showing his knee in an unnatural state.

All In

If you think Stewart dodged a bullet, tight end Erick All Jr. hopped over a grenade as he comes back after missing all last year and the last half of his rookie season in 2024.

So Thursday's practice was his second in nearly two years and after the workout All revealed while he was on vacation in Greece a few weeks ago, he was struck by some kind of three-wheeled moped as he was about to cross a street.

He was thrown, but was able to brace himself and emerged with only a bruise on his face that is no longer there.

"I got back up and I'm feeling, 'I'm (bleeping) ready. I'm ready. It didn't hurt. It gave me the confidence I can come back. I felt like I got stiff-blocked," All said.

All estimates the buggy was going about 10 to 15 miles per hour as it avoided another vehicle. Just right. All figures he's playing against guys moving 20 miles per hour.

"It was huge," All said. "That did a lot of good things for the mental."

And things are All good so far. He's limited, so he gets anxious when they keep him out of special teams, as well as the last team drill and seven-on-seven of the day.