Training Camp Report | ROH Member James Brooks And Chase Brown's Summit Of Little Big Men

After meeting with new Bengals Ring of Honor member James Brooks during a special teams portion of Thursday's training camp practice, Chase Brown, their current double-trouble running back, sized him up.

"It looks like he can still play," Brown said of the 67-year-old Brooks. "He was talking about how being physical is a mentality, and he carried that chip on his shoulder. And it was funny because I couldn't agree with him more. I mean, I carry the same thing on my shoulder.

"Playing hard and playing physical is a mindset and it doesn't really matter how much you weigh or how tall you are. End of the day, it's about what you do on the field. And we were both quick enough and physical enough, and we had success in this league."

Brown, of course, wants to have even more success than last season's 1,400-plus yards from scrimmage, the fifth Bengals back to hit the number. All 5-10, 210 pounds of him.

So much success that he thinks it would be cool to one day have a season of 1,000 yards rushing and 800 yards receiving. Just by chance, that would be more than Brooks' iconic 1,773 scrimmage yards from scrimmage in 1986, still the biggest season by any Bengal, 33 yards more than Ja’Marr Chase’s triple crown season of a few years ago.

Brown doesn't think 80 catches is out of the question. After last season's 67 set the club record for running backs, a record the 5-10, 180-pound Brooks held from Boomer Esiason (1985) to Andy Dalton (2013), anything is possible in a Zac Taylor-Joe Burrow offense.

"Tell Burrow to throw it to you more," Brooks told Brown.

Before they chatted Thursday, Brooks perked up when he heard Brown trains exclusively in the offseason in Atlanta as a wide receiver.

"If I do the same thing a receiver does, that makes me better. A complete back. I want to be a complete back. That puts pressure on the defense," Brooks said. "We're complete backs. We do everything."

Brooks recalled head coach Sam Wyche having faith in him at any spot. Fast forward 40 years later after a practice, and Brown recalled an early exit interview with Taylor.

"He talked about how he needed me to get better at catching the ball, and he needed me to be more reliable on third down," Brown said. "And I really took a lot of pride in that after he said that and being able to build a career kind of off being reliable and being able to execute."

Brooks, an artist at picking up the blitz, intently studied running backs coach Justin Hill working a sled with Brown and left impressed with both

"If I saw something he was doing wrong, I would say something to him," Brooks said. "He's doing everything the coach is telling him to do. You can't ask for more than that. People like that, you can't ask for a better guy. Because you're putting your time in. If you put your time in, you will get better."

Brown smiled about talking to Burrow.

"Camp is one thing," Brown said. "But once the games come around, Joe's going to know where I am. We made some plays last year."

Brown made another play Thursday.

"I just wanted (Brooks) to know at the end of that conversation that I want to congratulate him on the Ring of Honor and that he has a lot of influence in this locker room and our running back room," Brown said. "Still has influence on Bengals football. I just wanted to let him know how I felt about that."