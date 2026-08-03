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Five Observations from Day 5 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 03, 2026 at 03:35 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Rookie Young Shines

Rookie Colbie Young had a terrific day with a ladder-climbing catch on the sideline and a red zone TD on throws from Joe Flacco.

"I think I'm one of the luckiest receivers to get drafted," Young said. "I've got two Hall of Famers in front of me who I get to learn from. I'm not rushed into a system where I've got to perform right now. But when my number is called, I've got to be ready to perform."

2. Boye Making Plays

Boye Mafe never seems to get fooled. He didn't bite on this fake jet sweep and was in the backfield so quickly that Joe Burrow had to immediately toss the ball into the ground.

"That's what he does," T.J. Slaton Jr. said. "He gets pressure. He's going to be in the backfield and he's going to make plays."

3. Dominant Dax

Dax Hill had multiple pass break-ups today. He says the team's much-improved pass rush is helping the secondary.

"We definitely love that," Hill said. "It makes it a lot easier for us. You know that the quarterback only has a certain amount of time to get the ball out. So I feel like they've been doing a great job so far of applying pressure and making life easier for us."

4. Tee Gets Loose

Overall, it was another good day for the defense, but they lost track of Tee Higgins on a red zone snap.

"No one is just dominating," D-line coach Jerry Montgomery said. "It makes both sides get better because you've got to strain and work every day. If you don't, you'll get exposed."

5. Fundamentals of Cooking

Sound fundamentals helps explain why Bryan Cook has only missed 22 tackles in four NFL seasons. Cook likes what he sees from the defense so far in camp.

"We're growing at a rapid rate right now and I'm blessed to be a part of this," he said. "The defense is flying around."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 3 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 5 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, August 3, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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OT Amarius Mims during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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Bengals defense during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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Bengals defense during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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TE Erick All Jr. during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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DE Cedric Johnson during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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DE Cedric Johnson during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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CB Jalen Davis during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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CB Jalen Davis during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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G Dalton Risner during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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G Dalton Risner during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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QB Joe Flacco during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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Fans during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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Fans during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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WR Charlie Jones during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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CB Dax Hill during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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WRs Colbie Young and Tee Higgins during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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WRs Colbie Young and Tee Higgins during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Five of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

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