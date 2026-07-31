Five Observations from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Friday Walkthrough
After two strenuous days, the third practice was more of a walkthrough as a precaution.
"We've lost a lot of guys on the third day over the last couple of years and that's every team," Zac Taylor said. "Sometimes you can do everything you can possibly think of on that third day to limit it and you're still going to have issues."
2. High Intensity Karras
But even on a light day, Ted Karras practices with high intensity (and I appreciate the shoutout).
"I love him," Dexter Lawrence II said. "He's probably the most competitive guy I've ever been against in practice. It's a joy. In practice it's easy to lose that edge, but he helps you keep it with how much of a pro he is."
3. Chuck Sizzle
Charlie Jones has three return touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2023. His kick return average of 27.3 would qualify as a #Bengals career record if he had three more attempts.
"I think he's probably the only guy in the league that scored in each of the last three seasons," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said. "But we've got to keep him on the field. And he's got to find a way to stay on the field."
4. Risner Rising
According to PFF, the O-line of Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner and Amarius Mims ranked 5th in the NFL in pass blocking grade over the final 7 weeks after Risner became the full-time starter at RG.
"I sit here in front of you feeling as good about that group as I ever felt," OC Dan Pitcher said. "You've got five guys that played together for the bulk of last season who played their best football as the season went on, and there are a lot of measures that demonstrate that they got better and better and better."
5. Barrett's Helmet
The only player forced to wear a helmet during practice was the linebacker getting defensive calls from Al Golden during team periods.
"I love it," Barrett Carter said. "I wear a helmet in games, I wear it every single day during practice, I bring my helmet to walk-throughs — that helmet stays with me everywhere I go. That's my best friend."
"Everywhere you go?" a reporter asked.
"Everywhere I go," Barrett said. "Offseason…to sleep at night…on the toilet…everything."
View some of the top shots from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.