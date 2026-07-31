Five Observations from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

4. Risner Rising

According to PFF, the O-line of Orlando Brown Jr ., Dylan Fairchild , Ted Karras , Dalton Risner and Amarius Mims ranked 5th in the NFL in pass blocking grade over the final 7 weeks after Risner became the full-time starter at RG.

"I sit here in front of you feeling as good about that group as I ever felt," OC Dan Pitcher said. "You've got five guys that played together for the bulk of last season who played their best football as the season went on, and there are a lot of measures that demonstrate that they got better and better and better."