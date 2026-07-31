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Five Observations from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Jul 31, 2026 at 03:04 PM
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Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Friday Walkthrough

After two strenuous days, the third practice was more of a walkthrough as a precaution.

"We've lost a lot of guys on the third day over the last couple of years and that's every team," Zac Taylor said. "Sometimes you can do everything you can possibly think of on that third day to limit it and you're still going to have issues."

2. High Intensity Karras

But even on a light day, Ted Karras practices with high intensity (and I appreciate the shoutout).

"I love him," Dexter Lawrence II said. "He's probably the most competitive guy I've ever been against in practice. It's a joy. In practice it's easy to lose that edge, but he helps you keep it with how much of a pro he is."

3. Chuck Sizzle

Charlie Jones has three return touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2023. His kick return average of 27.3 would qualify as a #Bengals career record if he had three more attempts.

"I think he's probably the only guy in the league that scored in each of the last three seasons," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said. "But we've got to keep him on the field. And he's got to find a way to stay on the field."

4. Risner Rising

According to PFF, the O-line of Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner and Amarius Mims ranked 5th in the NFL in pass blocking grade over the final 7 weeks after Risner became the full-time starter at RG.

"I sit here in front of you feeling as good about that group as I ever felt," OC Dan Pitcher said. "You've got five guys that played together for the bulk of last season who played their best football as the season went on, and there are a lot of measures that demonstrate that they got better and better and better."

5. Barrett's Helmet

The only player forced to wear a helmet during practice was the linebacker getting defensive calls from Al Golden during team periods.

"I love it," Barrett Carter said. "I wear a helmet in games, I wear it every single day during practice, I bring my helmet to walk-throughs — that helmet stays with me everywhere I go. That's my best friend."

"Everywhere you go?" a reporter asked.

"Everywhere I go," Barrett said. "Offseason…to sleep at night…on the toilet…everything."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: July 30 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

CB DJ Turner II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Landon Robinson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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TE Erick All Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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OT Amarius Mims during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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OT Amarius Mims during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Andrei Iosivas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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LB Demetrisu Knight Jr. and the defense during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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LB Demetrisu Knight Jr. and the defense during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Noah Thomas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Noah Thomas during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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TE Drew Sample during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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TE Drew Sample during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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S Kyle Dugger during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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S Kyle Dugger during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT McKinnley Jackson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT McKinnley Jackson during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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QB Joe Flacco during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DT Howard Cross III during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DT Howard Cross III during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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DE Myles Murphy during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
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CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Day Two of Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

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