Five Observations from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp

1. Defensive Dominance
It was a great day for the defense. On this play, Boye Mafe pressures Joe Burrow leading to an INT for Jalen Davis.
"Today felt like going against the 2016 New England defense," C Ted Karras said. "A lot of good players. A lot of grown men. They're grown-ups and they know how to play. They're long-time professionals and a little bit mean."
(By the way, the 2016 Patriots won the Super Bowl)
2. Ted on Dexter
Watch Dexter Lawrence II in slo-mo on the left side of the screen. His pressure up the middle forced a quick throw that Ja’Sir Taylor should have picked off.
"You better bring your f-ing s*** going against Dexter Lawrence," Karras said. "You've got to be ready to go every day. It's a little bit stressful August for me. But at least I get to pass it off to our opponent's center come September."
3. Amazing Andrei
The offense did have its moments, including Burrow going deep to Andrei Iosivas in 7-on-7.
"He's worked really hard this off-season," Burrow said. "He looks great. "The spring that he had was his best spring. He looks fast and explosive and I'm excited to see what he can do for the rest of the year."
4. Hubbard Makes an Appearance
Sam Hubbard attended practice, and fellow Cincinnati native Bryan Cook made it a point to pick his brain on the sideline.
"First time meeting him face-to-face," Cook said. "He kind of paved the way for me being one of the guys from Cincinnati. Him coming out here was a blessing and a gift because honestly, he gave me some tools I can use moving forward. Just a great dude all the way around."
5. Bayer's Mullet
The NFL's best mullet belongs to backup center candidate Jacob Bayer. He first grew one in his sophomore year of college.
"The first time I meet teammates and coaches, they make fun of me like I'm some sort of hillbilly," Bayer said with a laugh. "I wouldn't rock this if I was in a suit and tie. I'm doing it because I'm playing football. I think it's fun."
View some of the top shots from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, August 1, 2026.