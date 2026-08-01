 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Five Observations from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp

Aug 01, 2026 at 03:00 PM
Author Image
Dan Hoard

Bengals Radio Broadcaster

1. Defensive Dominance

It was a great day for the defense. On this play, Boye Mafe pressures Joe Burrow leading to an INT for Jalen Davis.

"Today felt like going against the 2016 New England defense," C Ted Karras said. "A lot of good players. A lot of grown men. They're grown-ups and they know how to play. They're long-time professionals and a little bit mean."

(By the way, the 2016 Patriots won the Super Bowl)

2. Ted on Dexter

Watch Dexter Lawrence II in slo-mo on the left side of the screen. His pressure up the middle forced a quick throw that Ja’Sir Taylor should have picked off.

"You better bring your f-ing s*** going against Dexter Lawrence," Karras said. "You've got to be ready to go every day. It's a little bit stressful August for me. But at least I get to pass it off to our opponent's center come September."

3. Amazing Andrei

The offense did have its moments, including Burrow going deep to Andrei Iosivas in 7-on-7.

"He's worked really hard this off-season," Burrow said. "He looks great. "The spring that he had was his best spring. He looks fast and explosive and I'm excited to see what he can do for the rest of the year."

4. Hubbard Makes an Appearance

Sam Hubbard attended practice, and fellow Cincinnati native Bryan Cook made it a point to pick his brain on the sideline.

"First time meeting him face-to-face," Cook said. "He kind of paved the way for me being one of the guys from Cincinnati. Him coming out here was a blessing and a gift because honestly, he gave me some tools I can use moving forward. Just a great dude all the way around."

5. Bayer's Mullet

The NFL's best mullet belongs to backup center candidate Jacob Bayer. He first grew one in his sophomore year of college.

"The first time I meet teammates and coaches, they make fun of me like I'm some sort of hillbilly," Bayer said with a laugh. "I wouldn't rock this if I was in a suit and tie. I'm doing it because I'm playing football. I think it's fun."

2026 Bengals Training Camp: August 1 | TRAINING CAMP PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, August 1, 2026.

WR Mitch Tinsley during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
1 / 25

WR Mitch Tinsley during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
2 / 25

DE Boye Mafe during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
3 / 25

QB Joe Burrow during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CBs Jalen Davis and DJ Turner II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
4 / 25

CBs Jalen Davis and DJ Turner II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
5 / 25

TE Erick All Jr. during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
6 / 25

CB DJ Turner II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Amarius Mims during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
7 / 25

OT Amarius Mims during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
8 / 25

DT Kris Jenkins Jr. during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
9 / 25

WR Ja'Marr Chase during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Landon Robinson during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
10 / 25

DT Landon Robinson during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
11 / 25

QB Joe Flacco during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
12 / 25

DT Dexter Lawrence II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
13 / 25

QB Joe Burrow during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Colbie Young during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
14 / 25

WR Colbie Young during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
15 / 25

QB Joe Burrow during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
16 / 25

K Evan McPherson during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Dax Hill during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
17 / 25

CB Dax Hill during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
18 / 25

WR Tee Higgins during Day Four of Training Camp at the Indoor Facility, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Bengals legend Sam Hubbard during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
19 / 25

Bengals legend Sam Hubbard during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
20 / 25

RB Chase Brown during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Charlie Jones during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
21 / 25

WR Charlie Jones during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
22 / 25

TE Mike Gesicki during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Brian Parker II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
23 / 25

OT Brian Parker II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
24 / 25

WR Andrei Iosivas during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
25 / 25

CB DJ Turner II during Day Four of Training Camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Report | Boye Mafe Finds A Home; Erick All Jr.'s Wait Ends Monday

Notes and quotes from Saturday at Bengals training camp.

news

Quick Hits | Jalen Davis Strikes Again; Connor Lew Debut; 2 Cincy Kids At Camp

Rain sent the first hour of Bengals training camp indoors, but they were able to get all their team drills and seven-on-seven stuff completed on the grass as Chris Stapleton's sound check wafted over from Paycor Stadium.

news

Training Camp Report | X And O Day With Two Bengals Pros; Barrett Carter Yells It All

Bengals safety Bryan Cook called Friday at training camp, "an above-the-neck day," while LB Barrett Carter made the play of the day.

news

Five Observations from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Dan Hoard notes five quick observations from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp, Friday, July 31, 2026.

news

Training Camp Report | ROH Member James Brooks And Chase Brown's Summit Of Little Big Men

After meeting with new Bengals Ring of Honor member James Brooks during a special teams portion of Thursday's training camp practice, Chase Brown, their current double-trouble running back, sized him up.

news

Quick Hits | Knight and Day at LB; Stewart Avoids Major Injury

LBs Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. are showing strides early in the second seasons, while DE Shemar Stewart seems to have dodged a scare

news

Five Observations from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp

Dan Hoard notes five quick observations from Day 2 of Bengals Training Camp, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

news

Training Camp Report | Scoping out Bengals' Intense First Practice: 'A Lot Of Alphas Out There'

You didn't need Joe Burrow's new telescope to sight the urgency is there when the Bengals opened training camp Wednesday morning after their most expensive offseason in history.

news

Quick Hits | Notes And Quotes From Bengals' First Training Camp Practice

The Bengals ended a pitch-perfect offseason and started the preseason in the same kind of weather Wednesday morning when a robust and buzzing crowd greeted them at the first practice of training camp.

news

Five Observations from Day 1 of Bengals Training Camp

Dan Hoard notes five quick observations from Day 1 of Bengals Training Camp, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

news

With Apologies To Dan Hoard, 5 Observations Heading Into Bengals Training Camp

With apologies to Bengals golden radio voice Dan Hoard, here are our five observations of things to observe at the dawn of Camp Taylor-Made.

Advertising