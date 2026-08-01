Quick Hits | Jalen Davis Strikes Again; Connor Lew Debut; 2 Cincy Kids At Camp

Lew Enters Fray

Rookie center Connor Lew, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn, had a relieved look on his face Saturday after he took the first practice snaps of his NFL career. His bid to be Ted Karras’ heir apparent has taken another step.

"You get the happy nerves. I haven't had contact since the end of October," said Lew, alluding to the torn ACL he suffered against Missouri. "We're at the stage where we're not ahead of schedule or behind schedule. It's just day-to-day, and they told me I could go out there and get full-speed contact. It felt really good."

In a camp where there has been one false start, if any, Lew's main objective working with second-team quarterback Joe Flacco is focusing on the operation. So far, so good in what looked to be a penalty-free day upfront for the twos.

"It's been a minute, so there's a little bit of knocking the rust off and getting back into it," Lew said. "You know people are relying on you, so the operation of everything has to be it. That's the thing I want to keep going."

All About Sam

Former defensive end and captain Sam Hubbard, who now falls under the headline of "Bengals Legend," is still "The Cincinnati Kid," via Montgomery. When he showed up at practice Saturday, Hubbard graciously welcomed new safety Bryan Cook as another "Cincinnati Kid," this one from College Hill.

Hubbard visited with everyone he saw, starting with Bengals president Mike Brown, winding through defensive coordinator Al Golden, and then Ohio State buddy Joe Burrow. Cook called him over like he had known him for years, and they chatted about the city.

"I had known about him. I never met him face-to-face, but I feel like I've known him forever," Cook said.

Hubbard has been hearing good things about how Cook is barking about in the secondary to lead the way. He also saw it in person from another new defensive leader during a summer lunch Burrow brought Hubbard, and Hubbard's old linemate B.J. Hill brought Dexter Lawrence II.

"I think (Lawrence) has been a game-changer for the mentality and leadership of the D-Line room," Hubbard said. "Unbelievable character. Quality work ethic. He and B.J. have been friends for a long time. I think he's a locker-room guy. A glue guy. You can already tell. He won't just make relationships. He makes everyone closer in the locker room. That's what a glue guy does."