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Princeton High School to Host Archbishop Moeller at Paycor Stadium on Aug. 20 

Aug 03, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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The Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County today announced that Princeton High School will host Archbishop Moeller High School in a season-opening game at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Spectrum News 1. The stadium's West Gate and East Gate will be open to general admission at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now at vikenation.org/sports/2020/7/15/hometown-ticketing.aspx. Tickets are $12 plus processing fees. Parking will be available for $10 (credit card only) on the day of the event in surrounding lots and garages.

"The Bengals are proud to partner with Hamilton County to host Princeton's high school football game against Moeller at Paycor Stadium," said Bengals Chief Business Officer Brian Sells. "The start of the high school football season is always an exciting time, and we are happy to provide an opportunity for these student-athletes to compete in an NFL stadium in front of their classmates, families, alumni and supporters. We appreciate everyone who is helping to make this event possible, including Hamilton County, our stadium management team and leaders from both schools. We look forward to creating a memorable experience that celebrates two outstanding programs and the rich tradition of high school football in our region."

"We are incredibly grateful to the Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County for partnering with Princeton City Schools to provide this outstanding opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, families and community," said Princeton Athletic Director Joe Roberts. "Playing at Paycor Stadium is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many of our students, and we appreciate the commitment to supporting high school athletics throughout our region."

Paycor Stadium is a cashless facility. Concessions will be available for purchase using credit card, debit card or mobile payment. The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the game.

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