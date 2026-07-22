Bengals Announce 2026 Ring of Honor Class

Trumpy, who entered the NFL as a 12th-round draft pick of the Bengals in their inaugural 1968 season, was an influential member of the franchise's early history. He scored the team's first ever receiving TD on Sept. 15, 1968 against the Denver Broncos at Nippert Stadium, and went on to play in 128 games with 120 starts over the next 10 seasons. Among all tight ends in team history, he has the most receiving yards (4600), receiving TDs (35), yards per reception (15.4) and Pro Bowl selections (four).

"In my opinion, during his time, Bob was the best receiving tight end in the league," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "He was a top-level player. He had a long stride. He had good hands. Because the safeties couldn't stay with him, he became a productive downfield threat for us. He had something that drove him to be good, and he became a great player."

Brooks established himself as one of the most versatile and complete running backs in Bengals history during his eight seasons with the team. He remains the franchise's career record holder for average yards per carry (4.80; minimum 500 attempts), while ranking second in team history in rushing yards (6447) and tied for fifth in rushing TDs (37). Perhaps just as notable were his 3012 career receiving yards which contributed to a total of 9459 yards from scrimmage, the fourth-most ever by a Bengal. He holds three of the team's top 10 highest scrimmage yardage totals in a season, highlighted by a franchise-record 1773 yards in 1986.

"James was one of the toughest players we ever had," said Brown. "He was a good runner, and not only was he a good catch out of the backfield, he knew how to get yards after he made the catch. And he was quick. Extremely hard to cover on the goal line. But the thing the numbers don't say that needs being said is he was an exceptional pass protector. It's good he's recognized. He deserves it."