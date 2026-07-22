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Bengals Announce 2026 Ring of Honor Class

Jul 22, 2026 at 09:54 AM
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The Bengals today announced that TE Bob Trumpy (1968-77) and HB James Brooks (1984-91) will be added to the team's Ring of Honor in 2026. They will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Corey Dillon, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Dave Lapham, Tim Krumrie, Anthony Muñoz, Lemar Parrish and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The Ring of Honor induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1. Fans may purchase tickets for all home games at bengals.com/tickets or by calling Bengals Fan Relations at (513) 621-8383.

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Trumpy, who entered the NFL as a 12th-round draft pick of the Bengals in their inaugural 1968 season, was an influential member of the franchise's early history. He scored the team's first ever receiving TD on Sept. 15, 1968 against the Denver Broncos at Nippert Stadium, and went on to play in 128 games with 120 starts over the next 10 seasons. Among all tight ends in team history, he has the most receiving yards (4600), receiving TDs (35), yards per reception (15.4) and Pro Bowl selections (four).

"In my opinion, during his time, Bob was the best receiving tight end in the league," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "He was a top-level player. He had a long stride. He had good hands. Because the safeties couldn't stay with him, he became a productive downfield threat for us. He had something that drove him to be good, and he became a great player."

Brooks established himself as one of the most versatile and complete running backs in Bengals history during his eight seasons with the team. He remains the franchise's career record holder for average yards per carry (4.80; minimum 500 attempts), while ranking second in team history in rushing yards (6447) and tied for fifth in rushing TDs (37). Perhaps just as notable were his 3012 career receiving yards which contributed to a total of 9459 yards from scrimmage, the fourth-most ever by a Bengal. He holds three of the team's top 10 highest scrimmage yardage totals in a season, highlighted by a franchise-record 1773 yards in 1986.

"James was one of the toughest players we ever had," said Brown. "He was a good runner, and not only was he a good catch out of the backfield, he knew how to get yards after he made the catch. And he was quick. Extremely hard to cover on the goal line. But the thing the numbers don't say that needs being said is he was an exceptional pass protector. It's good he's recognized. He deserves it."

Season Ticket Members selected Trumpy and Brooks from a ballot that featured 12 individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history and tradition. For more information on the Ring of Honor, visit bengals.com/team/ring-of-honor.

Best of Ring of Honor Ceremony | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from the past Ring of Honor ceremonies before the 2026 inductees ceremony Nov. 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
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View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
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View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
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View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
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View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.
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View the best photos from the 2025 Ring of Honor Halftime ceremony, honoring inductees Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Tim Krumrie and Corey Dillon are inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Tim Krumrie and Corey Dillon are inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Corey Dillon is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Corey Dillon is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Bengals Photo
Tim Krumrie and Corey Dillon are inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Tim Krumrie and Corey Dillon are inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.

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Tim Krumrie and Corey Dillon are inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Tim Krumrie and Corey Dillon are inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
Tim Krumrie is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.
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Tim Krumrie is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Erik Schelkun
The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.
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The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.
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The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.
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The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.
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The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.
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The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.
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The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.
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The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor induction ceremony featured Bengals legends Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
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The Bengals 2022 Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

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The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
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The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
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The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
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The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
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The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Ryan Meyer
The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
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The Bengals Inaugural Ring of Honor induction ceremony honored Bengals legends Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Ryan Meyer
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