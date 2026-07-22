Pass Game Pioneers James Brooks, Bob Trumpy Join Bengals Ring Of Honor

During his ensuing eight seasons in Cincinnati, Brooks racked up the fifth most rushing yards and fifth most receiving yards among NFL backs. Only Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Roger Craig joined Brooks in the top five on both lists in that 128-game stretch.

"He was one of the toughest players we ever had," Brown said. "He was a good runner, and not only was he a good catch out of the backfield, he knew how to get yards after he made the catch.

"James Brooks was 180 pounds, and he was as fine a pass protector as you could draw up. He didn't care how big the pass rusher was. He went right into him and popped him."

Trumpy also became a pioneer off the field. From current Bengals radio analyst and former teammate Dave Lapham, his "Voice of God," baritone spawned a long line of Bengals into the broadcast booth. It also put him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the 2014 winner of Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award.

After leaving the Bengals in 1992, Brooks finished his 12-year career that season with stints in Cleveland and Tampa Bay before settling in Cincinnati. In the end, it's the only place he wanted to be.