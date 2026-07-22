Bob Trumpy's Historic Hands Catch Bengals Ring of Honor 

They made history in one game against Oakland, according to many pro football chroniclers, when several Raiders collided as Trumpy corrected a mistake and motioned to the right spot. They say from that play, Walsh would go on to foreshadow the pre-snap movements of today's game.

"I give all the credit in the world to Bill Walsh for recognizing and realizing that I shouldn't just line up next to a tackle on every down," Trumpy told a writer. "I followed his orders; he moved me all over the place and it blew up defenses all over the American Football League."

When Trumpy passed away last year, Mike Brown recalled just how quickly Trumpy took the AFL by storm in his rookie season two years before the league merged with the NFL. After playing the Baby Bengals, Kansas City, a perennial power a year away from winning the Super Bowl, contacted the Bengals about trading for him and were shut down.

"They saw what we saw," Brown said.

Since Trumpy was the first, the Bengals have seen many a talented tight end. Including now with Mike Gesicki, whose 65 catches two years ago are the second most ever by a Bengals tight end.

Since '68, they've drafted tight ends in the first round (Pete Koch, Jermaine Gresham, Tyler Eifert), had a tight end hold their season receptions record for 15 years (Dan Ross), and saw another go to three Pro Bowls in Rodney Holman.

But nearly 60 years later, Trumpy still has more touchdowns than any Bengals tight end with 35, plus a longer yards per catch (15.4) than any who have played regularly.

And Trumpy kept making those downfield plays right up until the end. The last touchdown catch of Trumpy's career on Nov. 20, 1977 in a driving Riverfront Stadium rainstorm against the Dolphins turned out to be a microcosm of his career.

A little ingenuity. A big pass. A sure catch. The last word.

The quarterback, Ken Anderson, handed the ball to running back Archie Griffin. Griffin pitched it to wide receiver John McDaniel going the opposite direction. McDaniel handed it back to Anderson. Anderson then drilled the winning touchdown pass to Trumpy from 29 yards.

Down through the years, Trumpy seemed to take great pleasure in a play that ended up knocking Dolphins head coach Don Shula out of the playoffs.

"For 10 to 15 years after that, whenever Shula would see me, he would swear and shake his head and say, 'Trumpy, the rain and that (bleep) double pass,'" Trumpy once recalled for Bengals.com.

His Riverfront retirement news conference after that '77 season was vintage Robert Theodore Trumpy Jr.

Candid. Funny.

"In 1969, I was proud of averaging 22.6 yards per catch. I think that started the trend toward getting tight ends down field to catch the ball," Trumpy said of the season he finished second to Raiders wide receiver Warren Wells' 26.8 in the AFL.

His departure left one original Bengal from '68. Bob Johnson, his long-time road roommate.

"This is officially my divorce from Bob Johnson," Trumpy said. "I get the color TV, and he gets the air conditioner."

But Trumpy showed where his heart was that day when he poured it all into a farewell typewritten letter to Bengals fans:

"Dear Cincinnati, I leave the game with great memories, memories of my association with Paul Brown, with my teammates, and with you the fans who supported us so enthusiastically. So many of you had a kind word for Number 84 through the years and I'll always be grateful."

Yet the words that ended up fitting Trumpy best and follow him into the Ring of Honor forever came from his head coach that day.