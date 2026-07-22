James Brooks Climbs The Steps Again To Bengals Ring of Honor

The popular Pete Johnson, the man Paul Brown feared turning 30, carried just 87 more times and retired after '84. As every Cincy schoolkid knows, Brooks went on to become the Bengals' all-time leading rusher before Corey Dillon, a star on the Super Bowl XXIII team, and a four-time Pro Bowler.

Not to mention the perfect player of interchangeability and versatility that helped made Wyche's revolutionary no-huddle offense a stroke of genius and a snapshot of 21st-century playbooks.

Decades before Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey baffled defensive coordinators coming out of the backfield to present a myriad of matchup problems, guys like Brooks and the Hall-of-Famer Craig helped take the West Coast offense spawned by Paul Brown and Bill Walsh at Riverfront to the next level.

"Sam knew how to use my talents," Brooks says. "I could go inside. I could go outside. It was the opportunity. Look at all the weapons we had. Eddie (Brown). Tim McGee. The offensive line. Anthony (Munoz). Max (Montoya). I probably had the best offensive line that played with the Bengals."

The quintessential Wyche-Esiason-Brooks game surfaced on Oct. 7, 1990 in Anaheim, where Esiason threw for 490 yards without wide receiver Eddie Brown for a Bengals record that stood for 31 years before Joseph Lee Burrow. To get that overtime victory over the Rams, Wyche seamlessly moved Brooks and tight end Rodney Holman in and out of their positions to wide receiver.

Brooks caught a career-high 109 yards, and Esiason hit him with two touchdowns as the Bengals charged to 4-1. But the AFC Central wasn't claimed that year until the last two games of the year at Riverfront, when Brooks turned to the ground and stunned the Oilers with a career-high 201 yards and then wore down the Browns with 84 in the finale.

"(Wyche) put us in situations where they would have to double me, and somebody else is going to be open," Brooks says. "Great opportunity because now you cover me with two people. We've got other people that can do things and do it well. You put a linebacker and safety in the pass game on me, that puts the defense in a bad situation."

They had to double him, Brooks says. "I could beat a linebacker or a safety like that … Putting a linebacker or safety on me was a waste of time."

The gigantic numbers say it's so. Brooks' 27 touchdown catches as a Bengal are nearly double the next best by any NFL running back during that eight-year run. Gary Anderson, Neal Anderson, and Kelvin Bryant are the runners-up with 14 each.

Still, with echoes of what he told the press the day of the trade - "I do want to gain 1,000 yards. I think every running back wants to do that. But my main goal is to win" - Brooks' favorite moment is a victory.

Another AFC title game in The Jungle. Seven years after getting frozen out of the Super Bowl. This one in a balmy 31 degrees. Esiason's lone touchdown pass went to Brooks, but he had just six yards on the ground and 21 in the air. Rookie running back Ickey Woods carried the day with 102 yards and danced into Bengals lore.

Doesn't matter for Brooks, the non-dancer. The Bengals kept the ball for 39 minutes (including the last eight) with 50 runs, and it was made sweeter by blowing up the NFL's bid to outlaw the no-huddle the night before the game.

"When we played Buffalo and kicked their butt to go to the Super Bowl," says Brooks of that 21-10 win over the Bills that is his No. 1 moment. "We wanted to show them we are the best.

"We called our sugar huddle where we stayed close to the line of scrimmage. That's the great thing about it. We didn't have to change anything. We're not trying to trick you. We're just going to beat you at the line of scrimmage, and we can do anything we want. I can go outside. I can be in the backfield. Our offensive line made it go. They opened the holes and we were there."

Icy Riverfront is long gone, but on Nov. 1 another Cincy crowd is set to salute Brooks with the warmest welcome ever when he and Bob Trumpy are inducted into the Ring.

Those taller siblings are going to be there. So is his son Zach Brooks, a freshman to-be at Depauw University in Greencastle, Ind., where he's set to play cornerback and long jump for the track team after his high school career at Covington Catholic High School across the river from Paycor in Kentucky.

Zach and his wife Angela, a retired teacher, are some of the biggest reasons why Brooks, more than 40 years later, still makes periodic visits to Auburn to get closer to his degree. He figures he's about five to 10 hours shy. No matter that he turns 68 in December.

"It's just something my mom wanted me to do as a kid growing up in the south," Brooks says. "I said I was going to do it. I'm going to stick by my word. To show my son the right direction."

That's in the direction straight up the stadium steps to the Ring. You better look quickly.