Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Preseason Week 1 against Detroit Lions

The Bengals return to the field for the start of the 2026 Preseason Thursday against the Detroit Lions.
UNIFORM COMBINATION
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Socks: White
Cincinnati wore this combination twice in 2025, once in the preseason at Washington and once in the regular season at Green Bay. This is the third-most common set the Bengals have worn since the team's uniform redesign in 2021, donning them in 13 regular-season games with a 7-6 record.
View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Detroit Lions.