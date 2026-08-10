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Bengals Release Uniform Combination for Preseason Week 1 against Detroit Lions

Aug 10, 2026 at 12:31 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

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The Bengals return to the field for the start of the 2026 Preseason Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

UNIFORM COMBINATION

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Socks: White

Cincinnati wore this combination twice in 2025, once in the preseason at Washington and once in the regular season at Green Bay. This is the third-most common set the Bengals have worn since the team's uniform redesign in 2021, donning them in 13 regular-season games with a 7-6 record.

Bengals 2026 Preseason Week 1 Uniform Combination: White-Black-White | UNIFORM PHOTOS

View some of the top photos of the Bengals uniform combination for this week against the Detroit Lions.

QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
LB Barrett Carter celebrates an interception in the Preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
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LB Barrett Carter celebrates an interception in the Preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Tanner Hudson scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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TE Tanner Hudson scores a touchdown during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Peter B-House Joneleit
OT Amarius Mims during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD
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OT Amarius Mims during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

Peter Joneleit
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw in the Preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
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QB Joe Burrow looks to throw in the Preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Tanner Hudson celebrates a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2024.
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TE Tanner Hudson celebrates a touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Charlie Jones celebrates an opening kickoff return against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.
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WR Charlie Jones celebrates an opening kickoff return against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson celebrates a made extra point during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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K Evan McPherson celebrates a made extra point during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Peter B-House Joneleit
WR Charlie Jones hurdles defenders during Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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WR Charlie Jones hurdles defenders during Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Higgins's touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.
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WRs Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate Higgins's touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a 70-yard touchdown during the Bengals primetime Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown in the Preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown in the Preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. blocks during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Andrei Iosivas catches a pass on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2024.
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WR Andrei Iosivas catches a pass on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
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RB Chase Brown carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
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