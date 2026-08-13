Bryan Cook Comes Home To A City He Never Left: 'This Is My Heart'

He'll take us through Groesbeck Road and Davey Ave to get us to McEvoy Park, home of the Hilltop Hawks, where Jimmy Waller taught his 10-year-old safety high school coverages. He played quarterback, too, and has a picture in his phone of a kid from the Forest Park Rams yanking his helmet.

Then he'll swing off Hamilton again, where Mount Healthy High School sits and where he learned to play cornerback on YouTube when head coach Arvie Crouch switched him his junior year to get a better shot at college offers.

Back on Hamilton Ave., which would take him right to his dorm room at the University of Cincinnati, about six miles from Kill A Man Stadium, going past the street where his grandmother lives, as well as the monstrous grass hill he used to run in college overlooking the interstates to everywhere and nowhere in front of Cincinnati State.

"There's niceness here," says Cook when a driver lets him cut in front.

A take-out lunch at his favorite UC eatery, the Penn Station on West McMillan. Watch out, he says as you walk. He pulls you away from a parking meter. "Never split a pole. You don't want to stop the flow."

Regular pizza (no onion, no mushrooms) and fries. Just like when he roamed at safety so well for the Bearcats that the Kansas City secondary, still smarting from Joe Burrow in the AFC title game loss to the Bengals, took him with the 62nd pick in the 2022 Draft.

Back home? This latter-day Cincinnati Kid never left.

"It comes with certain expectations," Cook says of the move back. "Realizing you can't make everybody happy, you can't live up to everyone's expectations of you. It's a challenging transformation. I feel like because I already went through that, that's why I'm able to embrace coming back home.

"It's an understanding of what I'm here to do. I'm not here to play games or mess around with the gift God gave me to give back to my hometown. There's a bunch of different ways. But the inspiration from winning games for the city, it's an amazing opportunity despite it all. I get to raise my kids here. You have questions, doubts, thoughts. But coming back home and seeing certain things, it gives me a stronger sense of self."

Cook is standing on the grass of McEvoy Park where he remembers several age groups splitting up to practice. He points to where another NFL standout, running back David Montgomery, practiced with an older group.

Cook was always old for his age. Had to be, he says. No blueprint to follow. Fewer resources than others.

Jimmy Waller, the father of one of Cook's closest friends who considers him one of his own sons, would have to catch himself twice sometimes. This kid who was maybe 20 years younger was talking to Waller as if he were one of his peers.

"He was always a good listener. That's one of the things that attracted me to him," says Waller, who gave him a key to the house and took him on family trips. "He was always mature. The conversations … He always grabs things, and he was just so mature. I had to remind myself I was still talking to a child."

As Crouch says, "He's extremely intelligent."