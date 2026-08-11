Quick Hits | Joe Burrow, Dexter Lawrence To Get Snaps in Thursday's Preseason Opener: 'Just Get That Feeling'

Slants and Screens

Taylor also said that another key offseason acquisition, safety Bryan Cook, won't play Thursday, and neither will starting cornerback Dax Hill as both battle unknown injuries. Indications are they're not long-term.

"We'll get them through the week and then see where that lands going into next week," Taylor said …

It sounds like besides Hill and Cook, there is a smattering of defensive players that may or may not go with unknown ailments, such as starting nickel cornerback Jalen Davis and their first two draft picks, edge Cashius Howell and cornerback Tacario Davis.

Howell and Davis, headliners so far in camp, don't appear to have long-term injuries either.

"I'm not quick enough right now to say who's going to be full go yet because there's just some guys that I just want to manage through this week, and we'll make some decisions if they're playing tomorrow or not," Taylor said …

Even though they practiced Tuesday, veteran tight end Erick All Jr. and rookie center Connor Lew won't play Thursday in their comebacks from ACL surgeries.

"They're both doing everything we'd hoped they'd be able to do. They're progressing," Taylor said. "We'll make decisions on future games with them, but just don't want to put them out there prematurely." …

A big day for Lew Tuesday when the fourth-rounder from Auburn took his first snaps with Burrow and the ones. He took the last six snaps of the 10-play team period, and he says the knee feels good. And he's also not worried about a botched snap with Burrow under center.

"It's a different feeling when you're out there with the ones, and you've got Joe Burrow behind you, so that was exciting," Lew said. "I'm not concerned about it. I think Joe and I have had maybe one practice snap all camp. We'll just get better and get more of those under our belt." …

Of course, center and captain Ted Karras is going nowhere. He proved it when he turned down Tuesday's veteran day and took the first four plays of the drive.

"I'm a solidarity guy," Karras said. "I'm going out with my men."

Karras says Lew seems to be his heir apparent "whenever they inevitably kick me out of here. But he's going to have to win it, though. Jacob Bayer is pretty good."

At 33, Karras says he's had no thought of his football mortality.

"Not really. I just take it one day at a time," he said …

Staring at something out of the Weather Channel, Taylor moved Tuesday's practice indoors right at the perfect moment. It appeared most of the individual and position work had been completed as the skies turned several shades of watch-out.

By the time the team walked across the street from the Kettering Health Practice Fields to the indoor facility, they were dry. The work resumed under a roof pounding with rain while director of operations Jeff Brickner took a victory lap as Taylor shouted out Caddyshack.

"I felt like we had another 30 minutes left outside, but I was told we needed to get inside immediately," Taylor said. "I just kept telling him, I don't think that the heavy stuff's going to come for a while. But I was happy. We moved it up 35 minutes to try to get some work on the grass. And I was hoping for about 20 more minutes, but I think it was very clear when things started blowing over that you've got to get out of there." …

Burrow didn't take a veteran day, and neither did wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Higgins caught a touchdown, and Chase had one broken up by cornerback Josh Newton …

Safety Jordan Battle ranged from centerfield to pick Burrow in the end zone …