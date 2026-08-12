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Bengals Expand Partnerships with Fox19 Now and iHeartMedia 

Aug 12, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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The Bengals are expanding partnerships with FOX19 NOW and iHeartMedia to further integrate their on-air talent across the club's television and radio programming, providing fans with enhanced coverage and greater access throughout the season. As part of the expanded collaboration, the Bengals and FOX19 NOW have agreed to a multi-year extension of their partnership.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman and iHeartMedia Host Tony Pike will be added to Bengals television and radio coverage. They will join a lineup that includes preseason television play-by-play announcer Mike Watts, preseason television analyst Anthony Muñoz, radio play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard, radio analyst Dave Lapham and radio pregame and postgame host Wayne Box Miller. Tune in to the television and radio broadcasts on Thursday at 7 p.m. when the Bengals host the Detroit Lions.

Danneman will serve as a sideline reporter for the Bengals Preseason TV Network. Additionally, Danneman will co-host the Bengals Pep Rally radio show with Hoard and serve as a Bengals Weekly guest co-host. Bengals Weekly airs on Sundays at 10 a.m. on FOX19 NOW.

Danneman, a Murrow and Emmy Award winning sports personality, was named the 2024 Ohio Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He graduated from Syracuse University in 2001 and is the longest-tenured sports anchor in Cincinnati.

Pike will serve as a second analyst for games on the Bengals Radio Network and contribute to the pregame and postgame radio shows. The Bengals Radio Network is led by three flagship stations (700WLW, ESPN 1530 and 102.7 WEBN) in the Cincinnati market, Bengals.com and the Bengals App. Additionally, Pike will co-host the Bengals Line radio show with iHeartMedia Host Lance McAlister and serve as a Bengals Weekly guest co-host.

Pike, a former quarterback, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2010 after leading the University of Cincinnati to back-to-back Big East Championships and two BCS Bowl appearances. Pike was inducted into Cincinnati's James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame in 2025 and currently serves as the radio analyst for Bearcats football. Pike is co-host of the Tony and Mo Football Show and Cincy 360 on ESPN 1530.

BENGALS GAME INFORMATION

Bengals Preseason TV Network

  • Mike Watts, Anthony Muñoz and Joe Danneman
  • Network is led by FOX19 NOW in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF in Dayton, WSYX in Columbus, WLIO in Lima, WLEX in Lexington and WDRB in Louisville.

Bengals Radio Network

  • Dan Hoard, Dave Lapham, Tony Pike and Wayne Box Miller
  • Coverage starts 90 minutes before kickoff on the Bengals Radio Network, Bengals.com and the Bengals App.

BENGALS PROGRAMMING

Bengals Weekly

  • Dan Hoard and rotating guest co-hosts
  • Sundays from 10-11 a.m. on FOX19 NOW

**Bengals Line**

  • Lance McAlister and Tony Pike
  • Mondays from 6-9 p.m. on 700WLW

**Bengals Game Plan**

  • Dan Hoard and Wayne Box Miller
  • Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. on ESPN 1530

**Bengals Pep Rally**

  • Dan Hoard and Joe Danneman
  • Fridays from 3-6 p.m. on ESPN 1530

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