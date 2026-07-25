 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Waive Isaiah Nwokobia | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Jul 25, 2026 at 02:00 PM
AUG 4 ROS UPDATE

The Bengals today waived S Isaiah Nwokobia.

Nwokobia, a rookie out of Southern Methodist University, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.

Related Content

news

B.J. Hill Placed on Acive/Physically Unable to Perform List | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today placed DT B.J. Hill on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and placed TE Josh Kattus on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

news

Bengals Sign DE Cashius Howell | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed second-round pick DE Cashius Howell.

news

Bengals Sign Draft Pick Tacario Davis | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed draft pick CB Tacario Davis.

news

Bengals Acquire LB on Waivers, Sign College Free Agent Safety | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today acquired LB Swayze Bozeman on waivers from the New York Giants and signed college free agent S Isaiah Nwokobia.

news

Bengals Sign Five Draft Picks, 10 College Free Agents | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed draft picks C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, OT Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries and DT Landon Robinson as well as 10 college free agents.

news

Bengals Acquire Dexter Lawrence II From Giants | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today acquired DT Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants and signed Lawrence II to a one-year contract extension.

news

Bengals Waive C Matt Lee | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today waived C Matt Lee.

news

Bengals Sign Free Agent S Kyle Dugger | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Kyle Dugger to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Sign Free Agent CB Ja'Sir Taylor | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent CB Ja'Sir Taylor to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Re-sign QB Joe Flacco | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today re-signed QB Joe Flacco to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

news

Bengals Sign QB Josh Johnson | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent QB Josh Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

Advertising