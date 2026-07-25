Bengals Waive Isaiah Nwokobia | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

The Bengals today waived S Isaiah Nwokobia.
Nwokobia, a rookie out of Southern Methodist University, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.
The Bengals today waived S Isaiah Nwokobia.
Nwokobia, a rookie out of Southern Methodist University, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.
The Bengals today placed DT B.J. Hill on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and placed TE Josh Kattus on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
The Bengals today signed second-round pick DE Cashius Howell.
The Bengals today signed draft pick CB Tacario Davis.
The Bengals today acquired LB Swayze Bozeman on waivers from the New York Giants and signed college free agent S Isaiah Nwokobia.
The Bengals today signed draft picks C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, OT Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries and DT Landon Robinson as well as 10 college free agents.
The Bengals today acquired DT Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants and signed Lawrence II to a one-year contract extension.
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Kyle Dugger to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent CB Ja'Sir Taylor to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.
The Bengals today re-signed QB Joe Flacco to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.