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B.J. Hill Cleared to Practice | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Aug 15, 2026 at 11:04 AM
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Bengals Communications
aug 15 ros update

Bengals DT B.J. Hill has passed a physical and is cleared to practice.

Hill had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 25.

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