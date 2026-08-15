B.J. Hill Cleared to Practice | BENGALS ROSTER UPDATE

Bengals DT B.J. Hill has passed a physical and is cleared to practice.
Hill had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 25.
Bengals DT B.J. Hill has passed a physical and is cleared to practice.
Hill had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 25.
The Bengals today signed free agent CB Matthew McDoom and announced CB Ceyair Wright has left the team to pursue other opportunities.
Bengals TE Josh Kattus has passed a physical and is cleared to practice.
The Bengals today placed DT B.J. Hill on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and placed TE Josh Kattus on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
The Bengals today signed second-round pick DE Cashius Howell.
The Bengals today signed draft pick CB Tacario Davis.
The Bengals today acquired LB Swayze Bozeman on waivers from the New York Giants and signed college free agent S Isaiah Nwokobia.
The Bengals today signed draft picks C Connor Lew, WR Colbie Young, OT Brian Parker II, TE Jack Endries and DT Landon Robinson as well as 10 college free agents.
The Bengals today acquired DT Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants and signed Lawrence II to a one-year contract extension.