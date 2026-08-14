 Skip to main content
Advertising

Penelope Bolinger of Saint Ursula Academy Wins 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Award

Aug 14, 2026 at 02:31 AM
2026_Winner_Girls_flag

Saint Ursula Academy QB Penelope Bolinger won the 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Thursday.

Bolinger, a senior, led the Bulldogs to the program's first-ever state championship appearance while serving as a team captain. She finished the season ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps with 3,394 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, and 312 completions, earning Cincinnati All-Star honors. Off the field, Bolinger has volunteered more than 25 hours at youth flag football camps, mentoring 5th-8th grade athletes and helping grow the sport in her community. A dedicated multi-sport student-athlete with a 3.8 GPA, she leads by example through her commitment to her teammates, school, and the next generation of players.

Bolinger was honored at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions before Saint Ursula, Mount Notre Dame and Badin High School competed in 5v5 flag on the field.

Girls Flag at Halftime of Bengals Lions | COMMUNITY PHOTOS

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
1 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
2 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
3 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
4 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
5 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
6 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
7 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
8 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
9 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
10 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
11 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
12 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
13 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
14 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
15 / 15

Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Finalists for 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Award Revealed

The Bengals revealed the finalists for the 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Tuesday.

news

Girls Flag Football is Now OHSAA's 29th Recognized Sport

OHSAA Board of Directors voted to add girls flag football as a fully sanctioned sport

news

Canton to Host 2026 OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship Saturday

After Badin High School's victory Monday in the Bengals Regional Championship, they will travel up to Canton, Ohio, to take part in the inaugural OHSAA Girls High School Flag Football State Championship Saturday.

news

Bengals Girls Flag Football Doubles Participation Ahead of Third Season

Girls High School Flag in Southwest Ohio will have 41 participating schools for the 2026 Spring Season, increasing from 20 in 2025.

news

Cincinnati Local Evie Schoolfield Named Finalist for Girls National Flag Football Player of the Year Award

Evie Schoolfield from Mount Notre Dame was named a finalist for Maxwell Football Club's Girls National Flag Football Player of the Year Award Tuesday

news

OHSAA Sanctions Championship Event for Girls Flag Football

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced today that it will sanction a state championship event in girls flag football beginning in the spring of 2026

news

Badin Wins Inaugural Ohio Girls High School Flag Football State Championship

The Inaugural Ohio Girls High School Flag Football State Championship featured a showdown between four teams representing the Bengals taking on four teams representing the Browns.

news

Bengals Host 2025 Girls Flag Football Championship Event

The Bengals hosted the Girls High School Flag Football Championship presented by Secret at Paycor Stadium on Saturday.

news

Bengals Girls Flag Football Sees Massive Growth Entering Second Season

Over 500 athletes and coaches are expected at the kickoff jamboree on Saturday, March 8, at Paycor Stadium.

news

Bengals Host First-Annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Paycor Stadium

More than 180 female high school athletes and coaches took the field at Paycor Stadium on Saturday for the Bengals' first-annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree.

Advertising