Penelope Bolinger of Saint Ursula Academy Wins 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Award

Bolinger, a senior, led the Bulldogs to the program's first-ever state championship appearance while serving as a team captain. She finished the season ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps with 3,394 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, and 312 completions, earning Cincinnati All-Star honors. Off the field, Bolinger has volunteered more than 25 hours at youth flag football camps, mentoring 5th-8th grade athletes and helping grow the sport in her community. A dedicated multi-sport student-athlete with a 3.8 GPA, she leads by example through her commitment to her teammates, school, and the next generation of players.