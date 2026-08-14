Penelope Bolinger of Saint Ursula Academy Wins 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Award

Saint Ursula Academy QB Penelope Bolinger won the 2026 Bengals Girls Flag Football Athlete of the Year Thursday.
Bolinger, a senior, led the Bulldogs to the program's first-ever state championship appearance while serving as a team captain. She finished the season ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps with 3,394 passing yards, 61 passing touchdowns, and 312 completions, earning Cincinnati All-Star honors. Off the field, Bolinger has volunteered more than 25 hours at youth flag football camps, mentoring 5th-8th grade athletes and helping grow the sport in her community. A dedicated multi-sport student-athlete with a 3.8 GPA, she leads by example through her commitment to her teammates, school, and the next generation of players.
Bolinger was honored at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions before Saint Ursula, Mount Notre Dame and Badin High School competed in 5v5 flag on the field.
Mount Notre Dame, Saint Ursula Academy and Badin High School participated in 5v5 flag football at halftime of the Bengals first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.