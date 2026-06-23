2026 Position Primer: Quarterbacks

2025 Review

Burrow entered 2025 off career highs in yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) in 2024. After leading Cincinnati to a Week 1 win in Cleveland, he injured his toe in Week 2 against the Jaguars and missed the ensuing nine games before returning on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens. In his return, Burrow led the Bengals to a Thursday Night Football victory in Baltimore, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, completing 78.1% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-21 victory.

Burrow was selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games at the conclusion of the season, his third Pro Bowl trip in six years. In total, the first overall pick in 2020 started eight games and threw for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 100.7 passer rating.

Jake Browning filled in when Burrow went out in Week 2 and started the following three games before the Bengals traded for veteran QB Joe Flacco. Cincinnati sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a sixth-round pick.

A long-time starter for Baltimore, Flacco took over as QB1 ahead of Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers and held the job until Burrow's return. The 2008 first-round pick from Delaware led the Bengals to a prime-time win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first home start at Paycor Stadium, completing 31-of-47 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Flacco started 10 games and played in 13 for Cincinnati in 2025, being named to his first career Pro Bowl in the process. He threw for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.