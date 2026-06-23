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2026 Position Primer: Quarterbacks

Jun 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we will be taking a look at the Bengals roster position by position. Let's start with the quarterback room.

Returners: Joe Burrow, Joe Flacco, Sean Clifford

New additions: Josh Johnson

Position coaches: Brad Kragthorpe, Jordan Salkin

2025 Review

Burrow entered 2025 off career highs in yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) in 2024. After leading Cincinnati to a Week 1 win in Cleveland, he injured his toe in Week 2 against the Jaguars and missed the ensuing nine games before returning on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens. In his return, Burrow led the Bengals to a Thursday Night Football victory in Baltimore, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, completing 78.1% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-21 victory.

Burrow was selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games at the conclusion of the season, his third Pro Bowl trip in six years. In total, the first overall pick in 2020 started eight games and threw for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 100.7 passer rating.

Jake Browning filled in when Burrow went out in Week 2 and started the following three games before the Bengals traded for veteran QB Joe Flacco. Cincinnati sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a sixth-round pick.

A long-time starter for Baltimore, Flacco took over as QB1 ahead of Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers and held the job until Burrow's return. The 2008 first-round pick from Delaware led the Bengals to a prime-time win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first home start at Paycor Stadium, completing 31-of-47 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Flacco started 10 games and played in 13 for Cincinnati in 2025, being named to his first career Pro Bowl in the process. He threw for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Clifford was signed to the practice squad in September of 2025 and was on the active roster for three games but did not see any action.

2026 Outlook

The QB room remains largely the same this season as Burrow returns for year seven in Cincinnati. Flacco re-signed with the Bengals in March to back up Burrow, while Browning signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I love being around Joe and watching him play. To have somebody behind me who can step in and play the way he did last year, I think will put our team in a good position," Burrow said of Flacco’s return.

Cincinnati acquired even more experience when it brought in 12-year journeyman QB Josh Johnson. Johnson has 50 career appearances with seven different NFL franchises and has played for 14, a league record. Clifford is back in the fold as well.

With Burrow at the helm, the Bengal offense should once again be one of the league's best.

"We have everything we need," Burrow said. "We have guys with so much talent, and I'm just excited to put it all together."

Media Dey 2026: Quarterbacks | OFFSEASON PHOTOS

View some top shots of the QB room from the Bengals' 2026 Media Day photo shoot!

QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Burrow during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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2026 Media Day Joe Burrow 023
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QB Joe Flacco during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Flacco during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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QB Joe Flacco during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Flacco during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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QB Joe Flacco during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Joe Flacco during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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QB Josh Johnson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Josh Johnson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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QB Josh Johnson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Josh Johnson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

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QB Josh Johnson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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QB Josh Johnson during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
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