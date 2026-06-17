How 'Mean' Joe Altered Burrow's Leadership Style To Fit Bengals' Urgency As Teammates Approve

More Burrow from Wednesday:

_He says it's the best roster he's had as a Bengal because it is so deep:

"We've talked a lot this year about (how) in years past, we wondered who was going to make the team. It was top-heavy. This year, it's guys that were once at the top level that were on the team for sure. Now there's a lot of competition for those spots at the end of that list. It's the first year that's really the case in my opinion. It's an exciting place to be where you have too many good players. It's our job to try to find ways to make this work, build that trust, and build those relationships."

_On restructuring his contract last week:

"It opened up some cap space, which is good for us. I have been open about how I am willing to do whatever they need me to do so they can operate freely and we'll continue doing that as needed.

_On how the Bengals offense can regain its playoff explosiveness:

"I think if you're going to be a (shot) gun team, you're going to get certain defenses and teams inherently are going to be more worried about the pass against us and try to take that away because that's what we're great, at and teams know what we like to do and that we're really good at it.

"Trying to find ways to be explosive in the run game and then try to find some things off of that can get us a couple of easy explosives. We're committed to that. Our coaching staff has done a great job this offseason of putting a plan together to try to execute that. So, I'm excited to see how it works out. But I'm always ready to drop back 65 times to make it work, too."

_On how the offense looked this spring:

"It was great. We have all the spots filled. We have all the starters back, so that's a great feeling. We don't have any young guys, any new guys coming in that you really need to count on. The guys that are young and come in and produce and perform is kind of like icing on the cake for us at this point. It'll certainly be hard for those guys to find a role this year considering how deep we are, but I'm excited to see who will and who will help us."

_On his post-practice work:

"Nobody's running routes after practice, mainly just spot catching. Guys will run a couple routes here and there that maybe the rep in practice wasn't exactly what we wanted against that look of the defense, and so we'll talk about it, and then run one or two. But for the most part, that's for me thinking about my motion, thinking about how I can improve throwing the football.