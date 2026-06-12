Quick Hits | DJ Turner II's Spring Of Resolve; Jordan's Battleplan

DJ Turner II, the Bengals' lockdown cornerback with the locked-in mindset, is lasered on the voluntary spring workouts and doesn't have time for such annoying afterthoughts as personal goals.

"I don't do that kind of thing," Turner said this week after practice.

Pro Bowl?

"Nope," Turner said.

Not surprising to position coach Charles Burks, who has overseen every practice snap of all but one Bengals cornerback in his five seasons here and worked the ladder from Division II. None of those players, says Burks, has done what Turner has.

"This entire journey, he has made the biggest turnaround that I've ever seen a player make," Burks says. "Everything. From routine. To the way he takes care of his body. He's revamped all of that. It's amazing."

As he heads into his fourth season with the fallout of a break-out season swirling (Exhibit A the media horde asking about his contract year), Turner looks as focused and as good as ever. He got his hands on everything last year but a Pro Bowl when his 18 passes defensed were the most by a Bengals cornerback in 16 seasons, but the only money he's talking about is wins.

He could have extended his Far East junket until next week's mandatory minicamp and no one would have said a word. But he didn't. Extremely sharp since he showed up two weeks ago for the start of the on-field work, Burks says, displaying the experience of 34 NFL starts. The workouts away from the facility have also surfaced, as has his command of such details as formation recognition and situational awareness.

"At a high level," Burks says. "He's really focused on winning. He knows the personal accolades will come."

He also broke out last season in the locker room, where he emerged as an ascending young player to follow. Safety Jordan Battle, the third-rounder from 2023 who followed him in the draft, says Turner has been an influence.

"A little bit," Battle says. "But don't tell him that."

They've become good enough friends that they met up in Japan during the offseason for a few days to enhance their knowledge of meditation. Battle admits they're a bit of an odd couple. Both intense. But while Turner simmers, Battle exudes.

"They say opposites attract," Battle said. "Even though he might not be that vocal guy, maybe I can help him with that, and he can help me be quiet like that at the right time. We're real cool. We hang a lot outside the building. He knows a lot about me and I know a lot about him."

Battle likes the way Turner plays the game. He always seems to be picking people's brains. But what he also likes is that it's not just about football.

"He always has people over, always wants to hang out," Battle says. "Try to get to know people. He relates to my friends back home from that aspect, being able to have somebody I can speak to outside of them. Someone I could trust like DJ. Great player, greater person."

Burks can see the impact stately Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had on him during the one season they were together when Turner was a rookie, and now he sees Turner having the same kind of impact in his room. Turner's ability to look inside himself through meditation, Burks knows, is something not many people are willing to do.