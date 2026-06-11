Bengals ROH Member Tim Krumrie Visits Trenches To Salute And Counsel New Look D-Line

"Low man wins," Krumrie said.

Leverage made him the third most prolific tackler of all-time on the D-line, behind only Pro Football Hall of Fame ends Bruce Smith and Reggie White, according to Pro Football Reference.

"I think he's got a little Tim in him," Krumrie said. "The balance, the core is there. Great learner. I like to see kids like that. Balance is great. A little raw, that's fine. I told him, don't do too much. Just find the one move and be really good at it.

"The work ethic is there. I trust a military guy because he went through a lot of stuff over the years. The little bit I talked to him after practice and watched him, he gravitates to the coach. He takes coaching. He wants to learn. I'm excited for him. Coach Jerry is doing a great job with him."

No one is saying Robinson is on Krumrie's path to a Pro Bowl or putting his name on the stadium. He knows he's got to grind to simply make the club, but he's also deeply appreciative of Krumrie spending time with a young guy taken with the 226th pick.

He senses why Krumrie is drawn to his game.

"Leverage, the speed, the quickness, the hands. That's something that translates to any level," Robinson said. "Especially when guys out here are getting hot, but you keep going, you have that motor, you can beat anybody."

Krumrie went over some of the moves Wednesday he worked with him on Tuesday (rip and rip-counter) and told him, "You didn't forget."

Robinson also didn't forget his introduction to Krumrie.

"He played over 10 years, on a Super Bowl team, an All-Pro, very successful player," Robinson said. "It's cool he's seeing something in me that makes him want to give me his wisdom."

The main takeaway from a legendary visit, though, isn't a move or a technique.

"He said one day he wants to see Dexter and I on the field at the same time. 'That's a vision I want to see one day. So keep working and go get it,'" Robinson said. "Just keep working. You have all the tools that you need. Just keep working. Just keep going."