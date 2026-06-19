Bengals Have History of Winning With Added Experience, Expertise From New Vets Dexter Lawrence II And Jonathan Allen

Burrow says that vet presence has impacted his own style of leadership. He covets his privacy after hours. Yet Lawrence, 28, and Burrow, 29, have clicked outside the facility with their similar ages and experiences in NFL Click Bait headlines. Instagram caught him lunching with Lawrence and old friend Sam Hubbard, but often it's watching basketball.

"It's helped that we've brought some veteran guys in here that can help me do that. Dex has been amazing getting guys together, trying to build that off-the-field relationship that you need," Burrow said. "Nothing specifically. Usually watch whatever game is on."

Both guys have been around the block as much as they've defeated blocks. Asked if he had played next to a tackle like the two-time Pro Bowler Allen, Lawrence said, "You know about Leonard Williams?"

Certainly. Lawrence's tackle-mate with the Giants for three-and-a-half seasons and 22 sacks before he won a ring with Seattle last year. Williams has the ninth most sacks in the decade among D-Tackles with 26.5. The man above him on the Pro Football Reference list?

Allen with 27.

But, that's not the question. Can Lawrence and Allen team up to do what Williams' suffocating D-Line did last year for the Seahawks in their Super Bowl run? Or even what Washington's front did for the Commanders (43 sacks) in their playoff dash of two years ago?

"Without a doubt," Allen said. "For us, the biggest thing is getting up to speed quickly because we haven't had time to play together. It's easy in the NFL to assemble talent. You just go out there and overpay or do whatever you have to to assemble it.

"But assembling talent that works well together is (another question). All about having a common goal. Works well together. Unselfishness. Even though it's an individual business per se. But you have to just have one collective goal and have the discipline to go out there and do it on a daily basis."

That daily is where Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has seen the impact of Lawrence and Allen. Like those walk-throughs that mean everything in the season of installs and uncover buried treasure.

"I think what's kind of lost with the physical talent that they both bring is the above the neck," Taylor said this week. "The alignments they see in the backfield. The weight on the guard's hands. How the centers hold the ball. All that kind of stuff they've seen over the course of their career.

"There's an intent behind everything that they do, and just hearing the communication, when I stand over the walkthroughs, they hear Jonathan Allen say something, he's seeing something as soon as we line up … Really good defensive players, they cut the playbook in half on offense the second you line up, based on the backs alignment, tight ends alignment, they can look at the guards and get some indicators there, and so it'll be good for us as an offense too to hear some of that."

History hears it, too. The Bengals' hired guns of the 2020s are lined up front.

"At the end of the season, we sat down with this team and checked off all the boxes," said Allen, hoping this is his last roundup. "It's the place that I feel is going to be the best for my career, and hopefully I can end my career here.