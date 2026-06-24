Dohnte Meyers' Long & Delusional Road to Cincinnati

Everything finally seemed to be coming together for Dohnte Meyers.

After a broken hand delayed the start of his 2024 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders — his first in the Canadian Football League — Meyers returned in Week 10 against the Ottawa RedBlacks and made an immediate impact, catching eight passes for 101 yards. He put up the exact same stat line in Week 11 against the Montreal Alouettes and had a productive outing in Week 12 against the Toronto Argonauts. Entering Week 13 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, it was all systems go. In fact, he scored his first CFL touchdown in the first half.

With the Roughriders trailing in the fourth quarter, Meyers ran a post route and got open off a double move, making a catch over the middle while taking a shot from Winnipeg LB Redka Kramdi. He got up and flexed in celebration but noticed something was off. He went to the sidelines briefly and returned to finish the drive, but he still felt like something wasn't right.

Meyers had separated his shoulder. Surgery required. Season over.

"I just can't catch a break, man," Meyers said.

Meyers' journey up to that point had been defined by trials and tribulations. After converting to receiver his senior year of high school, the 5'11", 186-pound Meyers was a zero-star recruit. As a result, the only offers he had were from Division III schools. Meyers was able to play football at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, at the FCS level in large part due to his good grades. After two years and 20 starts at receiver for the Blue Hose, Meyers decided to enter the transfer portal without a set plan on where to go next.

"I'm at a crossroads," Meyers said. "I either get my degree and let things play out or take control of my own destiny."

After un-enrolling from Presbyterian, Meyers spent the Spring of 2020 sitting in the portal, training and living with his grandparents while waiting for the phone to ring. Finally, it did. One of his old little league coaches was on staff at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, and saw Meyers' name in the portal. He committed to Delta State that summer.

After Delta State canceled their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meyers played the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Statesmen, tallying 1,542 yards and 13 touchdowns. He did enough to be invited to Jackson State's Pro Day during the pre-draft process, a big break for the smaller prospect.

Despite a decent showing at the Pro Day, Meyers went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he received a rookie minicamp invite from the Atlanta Falcons. Growing up in the nearby Duluth, Georgia, it was a big opportunity. While the goal was to defy the odds and stick around, Meyers wouldn't make it past minicamp with Atlanta.

"They told me, 'You over delivered and performed way better than expected,' but I mean, it's just a numbers game at that point," Meyers said.