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Quick Hits | Bengals Tackles All Business When It Comes To Myles Garrett Trade: 'You Still Have To Go Win On Sundays'

Jun 01, 2026 at 05:39 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

News of the biggest trade in the NFL since they landed Dexter Lawrence II for the 10th pick just days before April's NFL Draft shot through the Bengals' first organized team activity practice (OTA) Monday at Paycor Stadium.

As the Bengals embarked on their first seven-on-seven drill of the season, the offensive line had time to piece together the buzz of the deal sending NFL sack record-holder Myles Garrett out of Cleveland and the AFC North for Rams Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse and high picks in each of the next three drafts.

"I'm pretty sure anybody practicing today at the time we were practicing, no matter what it was, I assure you every team got a hold of that news," said right tackle Amarius Mims after practice. "It's huge when you get a guy like Myles Garrett, a future Hall of Famer. It's going to be a buzz. Congrats to those guys."

It would appear that the two biggest deals in the NFL this offseason have been in favor of the Bengals' trenches with the addition of the three-time Pro Bowler Lawrence and the departure of Garrett and his 16 career sacks against the Bengals.

But the two Bengals most impacted, Mims, as well as left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr., know that Verse and his 12 career sacks in two seasons and 34 games aren't exactly throw-ins in the deal.

"It doesn't matter. You still have to go win on Sundays. Congrats to Myles. That's how I feel. We still have to go win," Brown said. "(Verse) is a young player who is also a great player. Very talented. I have a lot of respect for his game."

After the Bengals took Mims with the 18th pick in the 2024 draft, the Rams took Verser next out of Florida State with their first first-round pick since they took quarterback Jared Goff with their first overall No. 1 pick in 2016, and he promptly became the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Bengals have yet to play him, but they will twice in the last five weeks of the season.

"It's the hardest division anywhere, whether it's Myles Garrett or Jared Verse," Mims said. "Both great players. Both have been to the Pro Bowl. Verse has been every year he's been in the league. We came in together. A great player. You've got to block both of them at the end of the day."

And then, there was the take of vet quarterback Joe Flacco, both a victim and teammate of Garrett, as well as the subject of a Browns blockbuster trade himself. That's how the Bengals got him last October and why the Paycor faithful chanted, "Thank you Cleveland," after Flacco engineered a last-snap win over the Steelers nine days later.

He sounds like he may be in the majority when asked about this deal.

"Good for us," Flacco said.

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Slants and Screens

Third-round pick Tacario Davis had a hand in the play of the day at cornerback during seven-on-seven when he broke on a pass over the middle ticketed to wide receiver Jordan Moore. The 6-4 Davis used that 80-inch wingspan to go over Moore's back and tip the ball up in the air, and vet linebacker Oren Burks came up with the first pick of the spring …

Davis is wearing the No. 20 of DJ Turner II now that Turner has been granted his offseason wish and is wearing No. 0. Turner, a Pro Bowl snub in his third and break-out season last year when he finished tied for second in the NFL with 18 passes defensed, is pleased the Bengals came through. He joins new safety Bryan Cook this season as the first Bengals to wear single digits on defense.

"I wanted my college number, but Tee (Higgins) had that so I said let me get zero," Turner said. "I asked for it right after the season, and I'm excited they let me have it.

"As a defensive back, that's what you want. You want zero everything," Turner said after his first practice in 0. "Zero on the board. When there's a zero next to the defense, that means it was a good day." …

Turner has pointed to meditation as one of the reasons he played so well last season, and this offseason he took it to another level when he made India a stop on his overseas trip that included visits to Vietnam and Japan.

"I made the decision in midseason to go to India," Turner said. "Just from the books I was reading on meditation, and that's where it all started, so I wanted to go learn more about it."

Turner also worked out his body in Houston, but he thinks it's more mind that matters.

"Just locking in on myself to get my body right, but the biggest thing is the mental," Turner said. "That's where it's won." …

All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also practiced for the first time Monday, but with bare notice. The first 7-on-7 play of the season was QB Joe Burrow’s seed to him over the middle.

"They can do that in their sleep," said wide receiver Mitch Tinsley

Bengals OTAs Begin | 2026 OFFSEASON PHOTOS

The Bengals began Phase Three of offseason workouts, Monday, June 1, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields.

WR Ja'Marr Chase during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow before OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow before OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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CB Dax Hill during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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P Ryan Rehkow during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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P Ryan Rehkow during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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DE Shemar Stewart during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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WR Charlie Jones during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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WR Charlie Jones during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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CB Tacario Davis during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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K Evan McPherson during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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Defensive players huddle during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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Defensive players huddle during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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The Bengals huddle during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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The Bengals huddle during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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WR Ja'Marr Chase during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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G Dalton Risner during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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G Dalton Risner during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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S Bryan Cook during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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C Ted Karras and G Dalton Risner during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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C Ted Karras and G Dalton Risner during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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QB Joe Flacco during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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S Jordan Battle during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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TE Erick All Jr. during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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QB Josh Johnson during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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QB Josh Johnson during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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LB Eric Gentry during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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LB Eric Gentry during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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G Dylan Fairchild during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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DT Jonathan Allen during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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DT T.J. Slaton Jr. during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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DT T.J. Slaton Jr. during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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RB Samaje Perine during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine during OTAs at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Monday, June 1, 2026.

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