Rookie Minicamp Quick Hits | Jack Dingle's Favorite Bengal Hints At His Style; Why New O-Linemen Feel At Home As  Bengals

Throwing Strikes

Lew and Parker are the classic brainy O-linemen, like last year's rookies Jalen Rivers and Dylan Fairchild, and captains Karras and Orlando Brown Jr.

Lew went through his suburban Atlanta high school with a 4.0 GPA, and it sounds it when he talks about how his prep wrestling career has made it easier to pick up Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters' strike system.

"Leverage," Lew said. "The teams I met with in the pre-draft process, they (Bengals) were one that had their own strike system. I'm a very black-and-white person when it comes to football and technique. With the strike system, you know exactly where the landmark is, you know exactly what you're trying to do."

Slants and Screens

Even before Lew stepped on the field Friday, he had already been coached by a Bengal.

Bengals Ring of Honor right tackle Willie Anderson returns to his alma mater of Auburn for some spring games, spring practices and regular-season games, often enough that he's a familiar figure to the offensive linemen.

Even though Lew isn't playing tackle, he picked Anderson's brain on how to use his feet in pass protection.

"The nuances," Lewe said. "For as long as he played the game at a high level, I was able to pick up a lot of stuff that I was able to work in practice. Anytime you had a question, he was right there." …

Yes, their first pick in the draft, second-round edge Cashius Howell of Texas A&M, spent some time dropping in coverage drills Friday. That's merely first-day installation. They're not turning him into a linebacker.

"Whatever they need me to do," Howell said.

For what it's worth, he didn't have to take much coaching as he seamlessly dropped into zones.

"I thought our defensive line communicated at a high level today," Howell said. "I feel like we were very intentional with our keys, alignments, and assignments overall." …

Their first pick and their last pick, Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson, have bonded this camp, which was just 24 hours from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon. Howell says Robinson's build of 5-11, 293 pounds, reminds him of Aaron Donald, and he'll call him that. He's impressed with how Robinson survived at Navy.

"A lot of rigorous things they had to do," Howell said. "I couldn't do it. Salutes to him for doing that, though." …

The Midshipmen haven't been told who their commencement speaker is for their graduation in two weeks. It could be President Trump, and that would be ho-hum for Robinson. He's talked to him just before the Army-Navy game and at the White House.