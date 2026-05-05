Quick Hits | Chemistry Of Bonding Bengals O-Line Has Only One Solution: 'Now We Have To Go Make It Happen' 

Slants and Screens

That O-line room of Scott Peters and assistant Michel McCarthy gets to nine pretty fast if you start speculating about the number of linemen that could be there at the end of training camp. The five starters. Cody Ford and Jalen Rivers, the first tackle and guard off the bench last season, respectively. The two draft picks, fourth-round center Connor Lew and sixth-round utilityman Brian Parker II.

But don't underestimate Coker, an athletic 6-7, 315-pounder from TCU, when it comes to the training camp battle for swing tackle. He has been around long enough to impress enough to keep around.

And after seeing him on the practice squad all last year, Peters says he's excited to see how much more Coker can improve after doing plenty of that last year.

"He's the epitome of a technician,' said Peters, who has been known to occasionally use Coker as a model to the veterans on executing a technique.

"He's really attentive. He's focused. The details matter. He's in the mix. We showed the guys some highlights of things we did well last year. He made the cut a bunch of times because of his application of the techniques. Some guys are better on one side. He was always best on the right side. But in order to be a swing tackle, you have to do both, and he's really worked at it. Last season, he took it to heart on the scout team."

Coker, 25, may have been left holding the check for a minute last week, but he won't be left holding the bag. He believes his strength is what a Bengals tackle has to do above all else. Pass protect.

After a career at TCU in which he made 46 starts, 41 at right and the rest at left, Coker knows he had to lean left in his improvement. The biggest adjustment, he says, has been mirroring what he does on the right naturally.

"I just need to keep trying to make both sides equal," Coker said. "Trying to flip everything (to the left). The hardest thing about it is trying to train for the patterns of body positioning because you're used to doing it a certain way. It feels a little different, and it takes a little time to get used to it." …

Another guy who can play more than one spot (in his four seasons cornerback Dax Hill has started games in the slot at nickel, on the outside corner, and at safety) said Tuesday he prefers playing outside corner after he played so well there in his first full-time season at the spot.

The Bengals are trying to find a replacement for Hill in the slot at nickel after a year one never really emerged. Not until veteran Jalen Davis came off the practice squad and played well enough down the stretch to be considered the frontrunner this spring.

With the drafting of third-rounder Tacario Davis out of Washington, some have pondered if Hill is headed back inside as he heads into a contract year. He prefers not.

"I want to be outside," Hill told a media throng Tuesday. "I feel like staying at one spot is ideal for development. And my mental health."

Hill said all last year that he was more comfortable on the outside. He showed it with a strong season despite coming off a torn ACL that limited him to five games in 2024. His 1,012 snaps were 20th in the league among cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and he had a better coverage grade than half of the 19 who played more snaps.