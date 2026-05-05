 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Quick Hits | Chemistry Of Bonding Bengals O-Line Has Only One Solution: 'Now We Have To Go Make It Happen' 

May 05, 2026 at 07:27 PM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

It's quite a week of bonding for the best and most intact Bengals offensive line Joe Burrow has ever had, which included the Great Credit Card Roulette gag center Ted Karras picked up when the old Patriots were teaching him the ropes.

But nestled back in the locker room Tuesday for offseason workouts, they diffused the sizzling chemistry into one simple compound.

Right guard Dalton Risner: "The deal is where I'm at is there's a lot of talk about everyone being brought in and the chemistry of the offensive line and all those things. Now it's time to go be about it. It's all good. It's all positive talk, but now we have to go make it happen …

They brought everyone back (on the O-line). They did their job. Now it's our job to make sure we keep that chemistry going and we stay prepared."

Karras: "We have to play to (the chemistry) … Let's go do it this year. The city wants it. We all want it."

They'll tell you, though, a common denominator of the championship clubs they've been on had offensive lines that knew how to stay tight. Look at their two captains.

Karras broke in on New England's Super Bowl lines of Marcus Cannon, David Andrews, and Nate Solder. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. watched Karras buddy Joe Thuney bring that Patriotic chemistry to a Chiefs' Super Bowl winner. During his first two years in the league, Brown saw Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley lead the Ravens to back-to-back AFC North titles, as well as breaking the NFL rushing record.

"Those were great players who helped me to understand what it took, and that helped me over the years, and help me give back to the group," Brown said.

"I don't think great O-line play comes without camaraderie. It's part of a winning culture … We just have a very close-knit group. We've been through the ringer together. It just continues to develop a relationship over the years. I think it bleeds over into our play. It does matter."

Related Links

Such as Thursday night's dinner at Jeff Ruby-tony Carlo and Johnny celebrating Brown's 30th birthday, topped off with the boys playing euchre at The Oak Tavern. Karras says it was a perfect attendance of all vet O-linemen. But these guys, who do this at least once a week during the season, don't split the check.

"Ted called, 'Credit Card Roulette,'" Brown said. "Everyone's card (all but Brown's) went in a hat and he called the waiter to pull one out."

The card pulled belonged to tackle Andrew Coker, who has been on the practice squad the past two seasons looking to make his NFL debut and lived through another for a couple of minutes.

"Yeah, I was concerned," said Coker, who computed the thing could be between six and ten grand. "Dalton looked at me and asked, 'Are you concerned?' But Teddy had it all the way. They got me, but they took care of me. Ted said Marcus Cannon pulled it on him in New England."

And, yes, Coker says, chemistry matters. "I've only been in one other room (Raiders), so the other guys can speak to that. But I know vets like Orlando, Ted, and Dalton help so much."

It turns out Karras may owe another dinner this week when he and his wife head out with the Risners. But it sounds like Risner is going to work something out after Karras challenged him and then Risner beat him in the Flying Pig five-kilometer run on Saturday.

"Ted ran well, too," Risner said. "We met up after with the wives."

Risner also has plans next Saturday with a linemate when he and his wife attend the Breakthrough T1D Cincinnatian of the Year Gala at the First Financial Center, where Brown is being honored for his work with Type 1 Diabetes awareness and research.

Running Man

Risner has been running a mile frequently (his best time is 6:54 from last year) and two miles here and there during the last two offseasons. But he never, ever, imagined he would run 3.1 miles at one time. Until Karras challenged him.

It turned into a beautiful day, the best part of which was Risner and his wife crossing the finish line holding hands.

"We wanted to support the Flying Pig and the city," he said.

Running started innocently enough a couple of years ago.

"I started doing research into fasting and long-distance cardio and burning fat," Risner said. "I Iike to burn a lot of fat in the offseason and hopefully build a lot of muscle back. It worked for me last year, and I figured I'd keep it going."

But running 3.1 miles in under 27 minutes?

"To run 8:40 (per mile), I think, is quite a feat. Especially for a guy 315 pounds," said Risner, of the highlight of an offseason that hasn't been a heavy lift around these guys.

Slants and Screens

That O-line room of Scott Peters and assistant Michel McCarthy gets to nine pretty fast if you start speculating about the number of linemen that could be there at the end of training camp. The five starters. Cody Ford and Jalen Rivers, the first tackle and guard off the bench last season, respectively. The two draft picks, fourth-round center Connor Lew and sixth-round utilityman Brian Parker II.

But don't underestimate Coker, an athletic 6-7, 315-pounder from TCU, when it comes to the training camp battle for swing tackle. He has been around long enough to impress enough to keep around.

And after seeing him on the practice squad all last year, Peters says he's excited to see how much more Coker can improve after doing plenty of that last year.

"He's the epitome of a technician,' said Peters, who has been known to occasionally use Coker as a model to the veterans on executing a technique.

"He's really attentive. He's focused. The details matter. He's in the mix. We showed the guys some highlights of things we did well last year. He made the cut a bunch of times because of his application of the techniques. Some guys are better on one side. He was always best on the right side. But in order to be a swing tackle, you have to do both, and he's really worked at it. Last season, he took it to heart on the scout team."

Coker, 25, may have been left holding the check for a minute last week, but he won't be left holding the bag. He believes his strength is what a Bengals tackle has to do above all else. Pass protect.

After a career at TCU in which he made 46 starts, 41 at right and the rest at left, Coker knows he had to lean left in his improvement. The biggest adjustment, he says, has been mirroring what he does on the right naturally.

"I just need to keep trying to make both sides equal," Coker said. "Trying to flip everything (to the left). The hardest thing about it is trying to train for the patterns of body positioning because you're used to doing it a certain way. It feels a little different, and it takes a little time to get used to it." …

Another guy who can play more than one spot (in his four seasons cornerback Dax Hill has started games in the slot at nickel, on the outside corner, and at safety) said Tuesday he prefers playing outside corner after he played so well there in his first full-time season at the spot.

The Bengals are trying to find a replacement for Hill in the slot at nickel after a year one never really emerged. Not until veteran Jalen Davis came off the practice squad and played well enough down the stretch to be considered the frontrunner this spring.

With the drafting of third-rounder Tacario Davis out of Washington, some have pondered if Hill is headed back inside as he heads into a contract year. He prefers not.

"I want to be outside," Hill told a media throng Tuesday. "I feel like staying at one spot is ideal for development. And my mental health."

Hill said all last year that he was more comfortable on the outside. He showed it with a strong season despite coming off a torn ACL that limited him to five games in 2024. His 1,012 snaps were 20th in the league among cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and he had a better coverage grade than half of the 19 who played more snaps.

"How well I transitioned to that spot, once you feel like you're growing and producing, I feel the sky's the limit," Hill told the throng. "It's going on year five, and I don't want to waste a whole lot of time. Just doing some introspection. Time has already flown by, so I want to make the most out of it. There's not a whole lot of time left." …

Bengals Offseason Training Phase One: May 5 | 2026 OFFSEASON PHOTOS

Bengals players continued Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

G Dalton Risner during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
1 / 25

G Dalton Risner during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Boye Mafe during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
2 / 25

DE Boye Mafe during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
3 / 25

DT Dexter Lawrence II during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Bryan Cook during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
4 / 25

S Bryan Cook during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Oren Burks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
5 / 25

LB Oren Burks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
RB Tahj Brooks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
6 / 25

RB Tahj Brooks during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
7 / 25

CB Ja'Sir Taylor during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Dohnte Meyers during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
8 / 25

WR Dohnte Meyers during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
C Ted Karras during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
9 / 25

C Ted Karras during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
TE Drew Sample during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
10 / 25

TE Drew Sample during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Myles Murphy during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
11 / 25

DE Myles Murphy during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Barrett Carter during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
12 / 25

LB Barrett Carter during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
OT Cody Ford during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
13 / 25

OT Cody Ford during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
DE Shemar Stewart during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
14 / 25

DE Shemar Stewart during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
15 / 25

OT Orlando Brown Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
16 / 25

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Mitch Tinsley during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
17 / 25

WR Mitch Tinsley during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
18 / 25

TE Mike Gesicki during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
OT Amarius Mims during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
19 / 25

OT Amarius Mims during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
WR Charlie Jones during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
20 / 25

WR Charlie Jones during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Dax Hill during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
21 / 25

CB Dax Hill during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
G Dylan Fairchild during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
22 / 25

G Dylan Fairchild during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
S Daijahn Anthony during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
23 / 25

S Daijahn Anthony during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
CB Josh Newton during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
24 / 25

CB Josh Newton during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
C Jacob Bayer during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
25 / 25

C Jacob Bayer during Phase One of Offseason Workouts, Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits | Two Of His Texas A&M Coaches Scout Bengals' Top Draft Pick Cashius Howell: 'Guys Like Him Don't Come Along Very Often'

With Bengals Rookie Minicamp set for Friday, a pair of Cashius Howell's college coaches discuss the Bengals' first draft pick.

news

Quick Hits | Duke Tobin Toasts Defensive Upgrades Before Navigating Next Moves For NFL's Highest Spending Team

After an exhaustive and expensive offseason rebuild of the Bengals defense centered around the defensive line, director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Monday there's a new wavelength around Paycor Stadium when it comes to attacking quarterbacks.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals' Draft Gets Some Home Cooking; Young Family Comes Full Circle In Fourth Round; A&M Coach Breaks Down Cashius Howell's Fire

Notes and quotes from Bengals' final day of the NFL Draft.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals' Draft Parties Toast Dexter, Revamped Defense; No. 6 Loves Home Cook-ing

There has never been a first round like it in Bengals' history as darkness descended on the NFL Draft and Paycor Stadium Thursday night.

news

Quick Hits | Bengals Enjoying Aftershocks Of Dexquake: 'We Have A Very Serious Team ... That Was An Ol' Jolt'

The Dexter Lawrence II move that hit 97 on the Bengaldom-Richter scale Saturday night kept delivering the Dexquake aftershocks on Monday during the Bengals' first day of voluntary offseason workouts at Paycor Stadium.

news

Quick Hits | Stronger Orlando Brown Jr. Flexes In An Offseason Routine That Has Roots In A Game He Lost To Bengals

Bengals left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr., seeking to enhance both roles, is having one of those offseasons where coaches raise their eyebrows.

news

Quick Hits | Burrows and Bengaldom watching Fan Boy Hurley

Bengals fan and Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley leads his Huskies into the National Championship game against Michigan Monday night.

news

Quick Hits | How The McVay Way Has Bengals' Roots And Zac Taylor Is Passing It On

With The Sean McVay Way going in yet another direction as Mike LaFleur takes command of the hometown Arizona Cardinals, the final day of the NFL's annual league meeting is a good time to review how its roots are in Cincinnati and how close McVay came to being a Bengals assistant.

news

Quick Hits | Zacspeak On Adding Super Bowl Pedigree, Joey Flag, More Defensive Adds, Possible Joint Practice

For the first time Tuesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expounded on his new defensive starters, Joe Burrow's foray into flag football and possibly going back to a preseason joint practice.

news

Quick Hits | Super Plug For Boye Mafe; No One Knows Flacco Like This Harbaugh; Joe Burrow's Unflagging Support From New Hall Member

Mike Macdonald, head coach of the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks, has a lot to smile about here at the NFL's annual league meeting. It turns out new Bengals pass rusher Boye Mafe is one of them.

news

Quick Hits | Orlando Brown Jr.'s Take; Boye Mafe's Rush Plan; Bryan Cook's Family Affair Includes Some Football Analysis

After the Bengals announced his two-year extension that he negotiated himself, left tackle and captain Orlando Brown Jr. had some up-close perspective Thursday on the first hours of free agency.

Advertising