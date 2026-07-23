Quick Hits | Ring Of Honor Reflections: How Bob Trumpy Was 'Gronk Before Gronk,' The Day J.B. Blocked L.T. And Other Stories 

Little Big Man

Former running backs coach Jim Anderson, the longest-serving Bengals assistant ever with 29 years at Riverfront and Paycor, now has two players in the Ring with Brooks joining all-time rusher Corey Dillon.

Anderson's first season was in 1984, Brooks' first in Cincinnati after the Bengals picked him up in the San Diego trade for then Bengals all-time rusher Pete Johnson. Brooks wasn't happy at first, "but he stayed with it."

"It was two players who had uncomfortable situations in their respective places," Anderson said Wednesday. "Pete had some contract stuff, and J.B. was the fullback for Chuck Muncie. It was a great deal for us because he fit in with what we did offensively. The next year, everything fell into place."

Yes, Brooks could run the ball. (No NFL running back with more than 1,000 attempts during his eight seasons in Cincinnati had a better yards per than his 4.8.) Yes, he could catch. (His 27 touchdown catches in that same span nearly doubled the next NFL back.)

"Back in the day, he was like the back of today," Anderson said. "He could run it, he could catch it, and he could block it."

That's where Anderson starts telling stories of the 5-10, 180-pound Brooks. With the game Brooks picked up in pass protection rampaging Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, all 6-3-237-Hall-of-Fame pounds of him.

"There was nothing you could tell him that he couldn't do," Anderson said. "We were preparing for the Giants with Lawrence Taylor blitzing like hell and you don't want to create that physical mismatch. We worked all week to come up with formations where James wouldn't have to block Lawrence Taylor. Wouldn't you know, the first pass play we called, and they're in a defense and we're in a formation James has to block Taylor. He blocked him. He'd be the first to tell you, 'I got him, too.'"

That backs up what Lapham saw from the booth: "Pound for pound, he was probably the best Bengal I saw picking up the blitz."

That's why Anderson called him, "Half-pint, overproof."

"That meant he wasn't the biggest guy," Anderson said. "But he was tough, he was potent and he always brought his game."

That's also why wide receiver Tim McGee, Brooks' teammate on two division champions and a Super Bowl team, called Brooks on Wednesday, "Pound for pound the best athlete and hardest worker in Bengals history. Not even a close No. 2. You wouldn't believe he was 180 pounds with what he did."

McGee and Brooks were in on one of the greatest passing days in Bengals history in 1990 when Boomer Esiason threw for 490 yards without top wide receiver Eddie Brown. With Brooks and tight end Rodney Holman splitting wide during various junctures in head coach Sam Wyche's Swiss army knife of a no huddle offense, the Bengals knocked off the Rams in overtime during the only game the franchise has ever had three 100-yard receivers.

Brooks logged a career-high 109 yards in the air. So did Holman with 161. McGee had 142 before he popped a quad in overtime.

"He was a student of the game. You have to give JB credit because he learned to play so many different positions," McGee said. "When Sam and (offensive coordinator Bruce) Coslet put in the no-huddle, they moved him around and in a game like that, he was able to line up like a receiver.

"Yeah, he watched the receivers. He didn't run routes as polished as guys like Eddie Brown and Cris Collinsworth, but he ran more than capable routes from a running back … He knew the game … it was a testament to his desire and passion."

McGee, who lockered next to Brooks in their last couple of seasons at Spinney Field, is happy he made the Ring for another reason.