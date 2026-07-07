2026 Position Primer: Offensive Line

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we will be taking a look at the Bengals roster position by position. Let's continue with the offensive line.
Returners: C Ted Karras, OT Orlando Brown Jr., OT Cody Ford, LG Dalton Risner, RT Amarius Mims, G Dylan Fairchild, G Jalen Rivers, OT Andrew Coker, OT Javon Foster, C Jacob Bayer
New additions: G Liam Brown, C Connor Lew, OT Christian Jones, OT Brian Parker II, OT Corey Robinson II
Position coach: Scott Peters, Michael McCarthy
2025 Review
Cincinnati entered 2025 with two new starters at the guard positions. The Bengals signed Dalton Risner just before the regular season began and drafted Dylan Fairchild in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Fairchild started the season opener and 15 total games while Risner logged his first start in Week 2 and 11 total. Fairchild posted the fourth-highest PFF offensive grade among all rookie offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps and posted the second-highest pass block grade. Risner graded as a top-25 guard according to PFF, ranking 24th with a 72.3 offensive grade.
Right tackle Amarius Mims progressed in his second season, playing in all 17 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Mims logged the 11th-most pass-blocking snaps in the league with 694. He allowed 37 pressures for a pressure percentage of 5.3%, the 27th-lowest among all tackles with at least 100 pass-block snaps, per PFF. Center Ted Karras and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. rounded out the unit. PFF had Brown logging 733 pass-block snaps, the eighth most in the NFL, with a pressure percentage of 6.7%.
Overall, the Bengals allowed 36 sacks in 2025, the 14th fewest in the NFL. According to NFL historian Ryan Michael, the offensive line finished tied for 10th in NFL sack percentage, the first time the Bengals finished in the top 10 since 2014.
The Bengals' offensive line blocked for one of the best Cincinnati running games in the last few years, as RB Chase Brown cleared the 1,000-yard threshold for the first time in his career.
2026 Outlook
Cincinnati returns all five of its starting linemen from a year ago, as well as multiple depth pieces, including Cody Ford and Jalen Rivers. It added two offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft: Auburn C Connor Lew in the fourth round and Duke OT Brian Parker II in the fifth round. Both will add even more depth to an already rock-solid unit entering the 2026 season.
"To have all these guys back is a big advantage early in the season," QB Joe Burrow said earlier in the offseason. "You don't have young guys trying to fit into the mix and learn the communication on the fly. These guys had a lot of reps last year together, and communication is so key on the offensive line, and to be able to have reps at that is so valuable."
View some top shots of the OL room from the Bengals' 2026 Media Day photo shoot!