2026 Position Primer: Offensive Line

2025 Review

Cincinnati entered 2025 with two new starters at the guard positions. The Bengals signed Dalton Risner just before the regular season began and drafted Dylan Fairchild in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Fairchild started the season opener and 15 total games while Risner logged his first start in Week 2 and 11 total. Fairchild posted the fourth-highest PFF offensive grade among all rookie offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps and posted the second-highest pass block grade. Risner graded as a top-25 guard according to PFF, ranking 24th with a 72.3 offensive grade.

Right tackle Amarius Mims progressed in his second season, playing in all 17 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Mims logged the 11th-most pass-blocking snaps in the league with 694. He allowed 37 pressures for a pressure percentage of 5.3%, the 27th-lowest among all tackles with at least 100 pass-block snaps, per PFF. Center Ted Karras and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. rounded out the unit. PFF had Brown logging 733 pass-block snaps, the eighth most in the NFL, with a pressure percentage of 6.7%.

Overall, the Bengals allowed 36 sacks in 2025, the 14th fewest in the NFL. According to NFL historian Ryan Michael, the offensive line finished tied for 10th in NFL sack percentage, the first time the Bengals finished in the top 10 since 2014.