Important Parking Updates at Paycor Stadium for 2026 Season

To improve traffic flows on I-71/75 around the Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have begun a project to add a companion bridge for the Brent Spence bridge.

For 2026 and through the duration of the project, Lot 1 and Lot A will experience capacity reductions for Bengals gamedays.

The Bengals support thoughtful public infrastructure projects that enhance regional connectivity while remaining fully committed to advocating for our fans and working proactively to ensure a safe, accessible, and exceptional gameday experience at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals have held all available parking spaces for impacted members and have remained fully committed to advocating to local and regional officials for additional parking options. Hamilton County is nearing completion of an agreement to acquire the Longworth Hall parking lot located west of the Kettering Health Practice Fields for use on Bengals gamedays.

Season ticket members whose parking passes were impacted by the project have been relocated to the best available parking locations based on STREAK status. All season parking passholders have been accommodated.

Those with parking passes in Lot 1 or Lot A are encouraged to log in to their Bengals Account Manager to view their updated parking locations. When applicable, season ticket accounts have been automatically credited the difference in season parking pass rate.

Season ticket members received an email including their time slot to relocate or purchase 2026 parking and, when applicable, their updated parking location.

Members with questions are encouraged to contact their Membership Reps or call 513-621-8383.