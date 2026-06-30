2026 Position Primer: Wide Receivers

2025 Review

The duo of Chase and Higgins was once again one of the top receiver pairs in football in 2025. Chase caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season fresh off his Triple Crown 2024. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Chase had his fifth straight season with over 1,000 yards and his third straight season with at least 100 catches. Chase was voted First-Time Associated Press All Pro for the second straight year.

Higgins, meanwhile, earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance, leading Cincinnati with 11 receiving touchdowns last year. He caught 59 total passes for 846 yards in 15 games played. The duo combined for 33 targets during Week 7's White Bengal win over the Steelers. Chase caught 16 passes from QB Joe Flacco for 161 yards and a score in the game, while Higgins had 96 yards, a touchdown and the game-sealing catch down the sidelines to set up K Evan McPherson's game winner.