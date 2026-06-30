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2026 Position Primer: Wide Receivers

Jun 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we will be looking at the Bengals roster position by position. Let's continue with the wide receiver room.

Returners: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Mitch Tinsley, Charlie Jones, Kendric Pryor, Ke’Shawn Williams, Jordan Moore, Xavier Johnson

New additions: Dohnte Meyers, Noah Thomas, Colbie Young

Position coaches: Troy Walters, Davis Koetter

2025 Review

The duo of Chase and Higgins was once again one of the top receiver pairs in football in 2025. Chase caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season fresh off his Triple Crown 2024. Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Chase had his fifth straight season with over 1,000 yards and his third straight season with at least 100 catches. Chase was voted First-Time Associated Press All Pro for the second straight year.

Higgins, meanwhile, earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance, leading Cincinnati with 11 receiving touchdowns last year. He caught 59 total passes for 846 yards in 15 games played. The duo combined for 33 targets during Week 7's White Bengal win over the Steelers. Chase caught 16 passes from QB Joe Flacco for 161 yards and a score in the game, while Higgins had 96 yards, a touchdown and the game-sealing catch down the sidelines to set up K Evan McPherson's game winner.

Behind Chase and Higgins, Iosivas had 33 receptions in his third season for 435 yards and two touchdowns, while Tinsley registered eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in four starts. Jones didn't record a catch, serving primarily as a kick returner. He returned the opening kickoff in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears for a touchdown and averaged 25.8 yards per return on the season. Williams played in three games and recorded two carries, one catch, eight kick returns and nine punt returns.

2026 Outlook

With Chase and Higgins back in the fold, the Bengals figure to again have one of the top receiver rooms in the league. They made a few additions to the position, including spending a fourth-round pick on Georgia WR Colbie Young. The 6'4", 218-pound wideout spent two seasons at the University of Miami before transferring to Georgia.

"I see a lot of me in him. From my rookie year for sure," Higgins said of Young during offseason workouts. "He's got raw talent … He's got all the tools … Good hands. He's a really good route runner. Just a few things that I see. What he can work on. I saw that in myself when I was his age."

Cincinnati also signed Meyers from the Canadian Football League in January. Meyers posted a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and helped them win the Grey Cup in 2025.

Media Dey 2026: Wide Receivers | OFFSEASON PHOTOS

View some top shots of the WR room from the Bengals' 2026 Media Day photo shoot!

WR Tee Higgins during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Tee Higgins during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Andrei Iosivas during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Colbie Young during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Colbie Young during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Tee Higgins during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Mitch Tinsley during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Mitch Tinsley during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Tee Higgins during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Dohnte Meyers during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Colbie Young during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Colbie Young during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Chad Powers/Bengals
WR Mitch Tinsley during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Mitch Tinsley during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ke'Shawn Williams during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Ke'Shawn Williams during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Charlie Jones during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Charlie Jones during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
WR Andrei Iosivas during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.
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WR Andrei Iosivas during 2026 Media Dey at Paycor Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
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