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Concert Season at Paycor Stadium Quickly Approaching

Jun 25, 2026 at 02:35 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Chris Stapleton performs "White Horse" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/Invision
Chris Stapleton performs "White Horse" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

While Bengals fans eagerly await the start of 2026 Training Camp, Paycor Stadium is gearing up for concert season. The Jungle hosts two major music events this summer.

First, Cincinnati Music Festival returns to Paycor Stadium from July 23-25. CMF's 59th year will once again bring some of the world's top music talent to the Queen City.

The music gets going Thursday the 23rd with a Tribute to Hip Hop Music in Paycor Stadium's East Club Lounge. Friday, Charlie Wilson takes the stage at Paycor, along with Tyrese, Ledisi, 803 Fresh and special guest Nelly. Mary J. Blige caps off the event Saturday night, along with Trey Songz, SWV, Doug E. Frsh X Slick Rick and Heatwave.

Cincinnati Music Festival originally began in 1962 as the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival. The festival has brought in some of the biggest names in music history, including Aretha Franklin, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder.

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2026 Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G (CMF) returns to Paycor Stadium July 23-25, 2026 with an exciting lineup of R&B music featuring Mary J Blige, Charlie Wilson, Nelly, Trey Songz and more headlining the event.

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The Jungle will keep on rolling the following weekend, as Paycor Stadium welcomes Kentucky native and 12x Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton and 2x Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson on August 1.

Stapleton is one of the most decorated country artists of the last decade, winning 12 Grammy Awards, 21 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and 19 CMA Awards. His iconic hit "Tennessee Whiskey" became the first country song in history to reach double diamond status, surpassing 20 million units sold. Most recently, Stapleton won the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for his song "Bad As I Used To Be" from the movie F1.

Wilson has been one of the most successful female country artists of the 2020s. She won a Grammy for her album "Bell Bottom Country" in 2024 as well as two CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards in 2023 and 2025, four CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Awards, two ACM Entertainer of the Year Awards and four ACM Female Artist of the Year Awards.

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Chris Stapleton

The Cincinnati Bengals are excited to welcome Kentucky native and 11x Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show to Paycor Stadium on Saturday, August 1, 2026! He will be joined by CMA's 2025 Entertainer of the Year, Grammy Award winner Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone.

More Information Buy Tickets

For more information on both CMF and Chris Stapleton, visit bengals.com/stadium/concerts. See you in The Jungle!

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