Concert Season at Paycor Stadium Quickly Approaching

The Jungle will keep on rolling the following weekend, as Paycor Stadium welcomes Kentucky native and 12x Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton and 2x Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson on August 1.

Stapleton is one of the most decorated country artists of the last decade, winning 12 Grammy Awards, 21 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and 19 CMA Awards. His iconic hit "Tennessee Whiskey" became the first country song in history to reach double diamond status, surpassing 20 million units sold. Most recently, Stapleton won the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for his song "Bad As I Used To Be" from the movie F1.