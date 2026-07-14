2026 Position Primer: Defensive Ends

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we will be taking a look at the Bengals roster position by position. After taking a look Thursday at defensive tackles, let's move to the outside of the defensive line and look at the defensive ends.
Returning players: Isaiah Foskey, Cedric Johnson, Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart
New additions: Cashius Howell, Boye Mafe
Position coaches: Jerry Montgomery, Mike Moon
2025 Review
Myles Murphy had a breakout season in 2025, recording a career-high 5.5 sacks and 52 total tackles. PFF credited Murphy with 41 total pressures, doubling his 2024 total of 20. The first-round pick from Clemson finished the year on a high note, recording 37 tackles and four sacks over the last nine games, which also included his first multi-sack game in Week 15 against the Ravens and his first career fumble recovery in Week 16 against the Dolphins.
Cincinnati selected Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. Stewart played in only eight games as a rookie after dealing with injuries throughout the season. He returned from the Reserve/Injured list for the final three games of the season and recorded five tackles, his first career sack and first career pass defensed. Entering the draft, Stewart was heralded for his physical traits and was one of two players in his draft class to produce a perfect 10.0 on Relative Athletic Score, which grades players' measurements compared to their peer group.
Johnson played in nine games in 2025, recording one sack and seven total tackles, while Foskey saw action in eight games in his first season with the Bengals.
2026 Outlook
The Bengals looked to address the pass rush this offseason, spending premium capital on Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell. Cincinnati signed Mafe to a three-year contract during free agency. A second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2022, Mafe had a career-high nine sacks in 2023 and had a sack in a Seattle-record seven consecutive games. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher played in all 17 regular season and three postseason games last year for the Seahawks, helping them win Super Bowl LX.
Howell was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He won SEC Defensive Player of the Year with the Aggies last season, becoming the first player in school history since Myles Garrett in 2015 to have 11 or more sacks in a single season.
"He's a dynamic pass rusher. He had great production. Not average production — great production," defensive coordinator Al Golden said of Howell. "He is a motor guy. He can play 4-2 edge, can play outside linebacker if you (line up with) five down or bigger people. He showed proficiency with the ability to drop (into coverage). He can help us on special teams. So, this is a multi-faceted athlete and a really twitched-up guy."
With the departures of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency, Cincinnati turns to internal development and the additions of Mafe and Howell to build off a promising end to the 2025 campaign.
View some top shots of the DE room from the Bengals' 2026 Media Day photo shoot!